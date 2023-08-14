The first meet of tennis wrapped up with both Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School competing against Torrington High School in Gillette on Saturday.
Campbell County
The Camels in total went 3-1 in singles competitions against Torrington. Sophomore Jaxson Richert lost to Adam Bartlett in two sets (6-3, 6-2), but the remaining Camels singles’ finished on top.
Cooper Lemm, a junior, won his match against Jorey Asmus in two sets, winning 6-1 in the first and 6-3 in the second.
The Camels had two girls compete in singles matches and the team came away with two wins. Junior Sam Torres defeated Katie Watson in three sets. Torres finished the first set down (6-4) before bouncing back in the final two matches. She won the second set 7-6 (7-3) and the second set 6-2.
In doubles, the Camels had two boys teams. Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson make up the top doubles team for the boys Camels. They won in three sets against Elijah Hatch and Skyler Thomas. After losing the first set 6-3, the Camel duo won 6-1 in both sets two and three.
The girls team had three teams. Gracie Ranum, a junior, and Sydney Schafer, a freshman, were on the first team and lost in two sets, 6-4 and 7-5. Campbell County’s other two girls’ doubles both won in two sets. Juniors Esmerelda Araujo-Martinez and Cheryl Martinez beat Haley DeFoe and Madison Hatch while junior Rylie Haibult and freshman Kylie Groves beat Olivia Judkins and Addie Hansen.
In total, the Camels won six of their matches and lost three.
Thunder Basin
Coach Amy Gorsuch said the Bolts came out in Saturday’s match a little tight, but once the matches started to roll the team became more comfortable and took some wins.
The Bolts went 3-1 in their singles matches. For the girls, Brianna Ketchum defeated Torrington’s Katie Watson in two sets, 6-0 and 6-1. Tierra Tachick won her match in three sets. Tachick lost her first set 6-4 but won the next two sets by scores of 6-1 and 6-0.
Thunder Basin’s boys went 1-1 on the first day. Tate Moore lost in two sets to Adam Bartlett, both by 6-1. Owen Gorsuch started his match to Jorey Asmus with a 6-4 losing set but rebounded with a 7-5 win in set two and a 6-3 win in set three.
The duals were another success for the Bolts. The boys went 4-1 while the girls won all five duals matches. Brooke Kendrick and Ellie Garcia were the first doubles team and they won in two sets, 6-0 and 6-3. Eva Gorsuch and Emma Kendrick made up the second pair and they won 6-0 in the first set as well while taking the second set 6-2. Ciara Coombs and Emily Doherty won both of their sets by 6-2.
On the boys side, Austin Youngs and Parkar Gulley started down with a 6-3 loss in the first set, but the doubles team won the next two by 6-2 and 6-1. Garrett Moore and Jackson Moore won their match in two sets, 7-5 and 6-2. The third match for the boys was Andrew Lass and Jonathan Aylesworth. They started the match with a 7-5 loss in the first set but won the next two by a score of 6-4.
Both the Camels and the Bolts will have competitions on the road for two days, first against Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central on Monday followed by Green River and Rock Springs on Tuesday.
