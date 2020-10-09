The Thunder Basin High School football team continued its impressive season with a dominating 47-7 win over Laramie for homecoming Friday night.
The Bolts took control of the game in the first quarter and never looked back, controlling the ball both offensively and defensively to improve to 6-1 on the season.
Thunder Basin came into the game ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football poll.
The Bolts started the scoring with 12-play drive to open the game. Senior Garner Gauthier capped the drive with a 28-yard field goal to put the Bolts up 3-0.
That was the closest the Plainsmen would be for the rest of the game, as Thunder Basin poured the scoring on in front of the home crowd.
After forcing a three-and-out on defense, the Bolts got the ball back and ran a methodical five-play, 53-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Baker to Andre Felton.
The defense again forced a three-and-out for the Plainsmen, which the Bolts took advantage of with a 31-yard touchdown run from Jaxon Pikula to put the Bolts up 17-0 in the first quarter.
Things didn't get any easier for Laramie. After a penalty on the kickoff started the Plainsmen drive at their own six-yard line, senior Alex O'Dell tackled the Laramie quarterback in the endzone to force a safety.
"I just had gotten a penalty the play before so I was pretty angry and wanted to get those five yards back," O'Dell said.
Immediately getting the ball back, the Bolts produced another six-play, 57-yard touchdown drive that was capped with an 11-yard run by Hunter Lunberg to make the score 26-0.
With the first quarter finally coming to an end, the Plainsmen put their only points of the night on the board with a four-play drive for 80 yards. 74 of those yards came on two plays, the final being a 42-yard touchdown run from Laramie.
The Bolts weren't phased by the score, responding with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Felton, his second score of the contest.
Thunder Basin's Dyse Shepherd forced a fumble on the ensuing drive, which turned into a 42-yard touchdown pass to senior Dylan Catlin to put the Bolts up 40-7 going into halftime.
All that was left for the Bolts was to run the rest of the clock out, scoring one more touchdown in the process. The dominating performance is the Bolts third straight win with two more regular season games remaining.
"It was a great game," O'Dell said. "We all came together and our offense clicked the whole first half."
The Bolts whole philosophy on defense was to contain the Plainsmen's running back, which O'Dell said they did a good job aside from a couple big plays.
Next for the Bolts is a road game against Natrona County, who beat cross-town Campbell County 35-14 Friday night. Thunder Basin will end the season with a road game against Sheridan.
"We're feeling good," O'Dell said. "We're ready to play these last two games because their records don't really say how good they actually are."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.