The Campbell County High School tennis program nearly lost two members of its No. 1 doubles teams, but not to graduation.
Jefferson Neary, a senior, and Abi Neary, a sophomore, will both play for the Camels on the No. 1 doubles teams for boys and girls, respectively. But coach Mark Miessler, entering his 25th season, was concerned the Nearys wouldn’t be at CCHS at all to start the new school year.
In July, their father Shawn Neary, former head coach of Gillette College’s men’s basketball team, accepted an assistant coaching position with Montana State University-Billings. The move came after the Northern Wyoming Community College District abruptly cut all athletics at Gillette and Sheridan colleges in late June.
Jefferson and his partner, Austin Robertson, will compete at No. 1 doubles for their third straight state title together this season. The pair have won the Class 4A for both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
“We’ve been playing together since freshman year,” Neary said. “That’s big to be able to play with the same person for so long. We know each other’s strengths and we play to them.”
When Miessler heard the news about Gillette College, he was unsure if Jefferson and Abi would be staying at Campbell County High School. Only a sophomore, Abi already has crucial varsity experience as she was part of the girls No. 1 doubles team as a freshman last season.
Jefferson said there was a lot that went into the decision for he and his sister to stay in Gillette.
“We have great relationships with everyone here, and I felt like we have to finish what we started,” he said.
Miessler said it was a relief to learn the Nearys would be staying for at least one more season.
“We would have lost both of them,” Miessler said. “It would have been a mess.”
Jefferson said he and his doubles partner have high expectations going into the season.
“Winning is always the goal. It’s a great feeling when you can accomplish that,” Jefferson said. “Going into this year, a three-peat is the goal.”
The boys team finished second at state last year and will return seven of eight varsity players. Miessler said the team will look for similar results again this season.
Tanner Lemm was the runner-up at No. 2 singles and will likely be bumped up to No. 1 this season.
“We’ll probably be leaning on (Lemm, Neary and Robertson) most of the time,” Miessler said. “We have some good depth coming back.”
Girls
Like the boys, the Camels girls will return all but one player from last year’s team.
The one not returning is Alli Hays, state champion at No. 1 singles in 2018 who graduated this past school year. Miessler said the philosophy remains the same in any given year: next person up.
“You can’t replace someone like (Hays). She played No. 1 for three years,” Miessler said. “She was a super strong player and was a state champion. She’s tough to replace, but you have to try.”
Alexa Richert is a returning sophomore who will look to fill the shoes at No. 1 singles. The girls also return their No. 1 doubles team of Livia Castellanos and Abi Neary.
The girls varsity team finished sixth at the state tournament last year. Miessler said he thinks they have a good chance of meeting or exceeding that this season.
Opportunities
Lemm, who is entering his senior year, wants to take advantage of all the opportunities his last year of high school has to offer.
After the state tournament Sept. 26, Lemm will suit up in shoulder pads and join the football team midway through the season.
Football coach Andrew Rose said Lemm will potentially start at wide receiver and cornerback as soon as he wraps up with tennis. By the time the tennis season concludes, the Camels’ football team will have already played five games.
If COVID-19 doesn’t sideline high school athletics, Lemm will have four regular season games to contribute to the football team before the playoffs, a task the senior is ready for.
“I played football in junior high and it’s just something I’ve been missing,” Lemm said. “I know I would regret it if I didn’t do it and this is my last chance to do it.”
Lemm has full support from both his coaches to do two sports in one season.
“Tanner is a competitor,” Miessler said. “He’s not going to struggle transitioning to football.”As for the tennis season, Lemm is prepared to make the transition from No. 2 to No. 1 singles.
“I expect to have a pretty good year,” he said. “I got some really good competition at No. 2 and it forced me to get better.”
Different, yet the same
Social distancing, sanitizing equipment, no handshakes after matches is the new normal for the athletes playing sports in 2020.
“Everybody’s going to have to do their due diligence,” Miessler said. “We need to take every precautionary measure as possible.”
Miessler said that includes daily temperature checks for athletes and assessing how they feel. Athletes also are being kept in pods to prevent spreading the virus.
Jefferson said this season will have a lot of similarities and a lot of differences compared to seasons in the past.
“It’ll be different practice-wise. Coaches will have to take the precautions that are given to them by the state,” Jefferson said. “But as for tennis, it’s not like we’re getting big crowds or anything. So I think it will be a lot of the same.”
Lemm agreed with his longtime teammate.
“There’s no crowds normally,” Lemm said. “So there won’t be too much that’s different for us.”
With boys and girls tennis returning 14 of 16 varsity players from last year, Miessler said the Camels have one of the most experienced programs in the state going into the season.
“We’re looking forward to a really good season,” Miessler said. “We have a lot of pieces to the puzzle. We have a lot of experience, so I think our expectations should be pretty high.”
