UW's Gabby Drube selected to Mountain West Championship team

A wide range of emotions came to Gabby Drube after winning her first college race.
Drube, a freshman on the University of Wyoming track and field team, won the 400-meter hurdles during last month’s Jack Christensen Invitational in Fort Collins. Her time of 1 minute, 4.10 seconds was more than 3 seconds ahead of the rest of the field, according to UW’s website.
“It was a pretty small meet with only one heat but lately I’ve really just been focused on myself instead of worrying about who I’m racing,” Drube said. “I’ve been worrying more about how I need to execute things. I was surprised I won but it felt good to execute what I needed to execute in the race.”
Drube was a standout athlete at Thunder Basin High School and graduated from the school last year. Her first school year away from home has been one of the toughest things she’s ever gone through.
Drube’s father, Kirby Drube, died from complications from COVID-19 in October at a Colorado hospital.
“I missed a lot of time in my first semester when my dad passed away,” Drube said. “But everyone here was super nice and helpful about it. It’s been hard not being there in Gillette but my track team and the community here has been there for me all year.”
Drube has proven to be a valuable piece of the UW women’s success this year. Her impressive freshman season led the coaching staff to select Drube to be a part of the school’s Mountain West Championship team next week.
The conference championship meet will be Thursday-Saturday in Fresno, California.
“My goal is to just keep working on getting better as I go,” Drube said. “I’m still figuring out the race and how to run it, but I want to be able to execute what I’ve been working on in practice to compete. Setting a new PR is always the goal, though.”
Drube’s personal record in the 400-meter hurdles is 1:04.03, a time she set at the Fresno State Invitational last week. Her time in the event has progressively gotten faster– over the last few weeks of the regular season.
One of the biggest adjustments for Drube at the college level has been running a 400-meter hurdle event rather than the 300-meter hurdles she ran at Thunder Basin. The extra 100 meters was something that took a few practices to get used to.
“Those first couple of races it obviously felt a lot different,” Drube said. “But once you run it a couple times it becomes familiar. It’s still a fun race. Well not fun, but you know what I mean.”
Drube tries not to look too far ahead when it comes to her athletic career. She hurt her ankle during her senior track season at Thunder Basin and is excited now just to be at full health again.
Her main focus going into next week is scoring as many points as possible for her team at the Mountain West Championships. Drube will also participate in the 4x100-meter relays and the 4x400-meter relays.
“Obviously my No. 1 goal is to finish out this year strong,” Drube said. “I want to go into next year and see what I can keep improving on.”
