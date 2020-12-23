The Gillette Hockey Association, an amateur youth hockey organization based in Gillette, has changed its team name from the Gillette Wild to the Gillette Grizzlies beginning this season.
The change is to avoid confusion when fundraising, said Grizzlies coach George Stilson. The Gillette Wild junior hockey team is not affiliated with the GHA, but the two programs had shared a name.
"We are a nonprofit organization and the junior team is not," Stilson said.
The Grizzlies are off to an undefeated start this season with an 8-0-1 record. The team will honor its six seniors, all students at Thunder Basin High School, at its game against Park County at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9.
The seniors include captain Stratton Kohr, assistant captain Turner Eiland, Colton Gray, Dagen Geis, Braden DeLong and Cameron Watson.
According to the organization's website, all Gillette fans had been excluded from attending games at the Laramie Ice and Events Center because of lax adherence to the statewide mask mandate.
In the post, GHA President Ry Muzzarelli said the ban was eventually removed, but that it's a problem he felt needed to be addressed with Grizzlies fans.
"Our youth hockey associations do not own the rinks we play in and must abide by the rules set by local public health and the entities that do own and run the rinks," Muzzarelli wrote. "Hockey is a privilege, not a right. This applies to the players and the spectators.
"It doesn't matter what you think about masks, their usefulness or the legitimacy of laws or mandates pertaining to them. If you want to make a political statement, it needs to be made from outside the rink."
Muzzarelli continued on to say wearing a face covering is a small sacrifice to make to watch the team play.
"The option is to put on a mask or leave the rink, period," Muzzarelli said. "We tell our players all the time: 'When you leave Gillette, you represent Gillette and need to act accordingly.' This goes for our spectators as well. At home or away, we represent Gillette."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.