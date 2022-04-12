The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls soccer teams swept the first crosstown conference matches of the season with Campbell County on Monday at TBHS. The Bolts boys beat the Camels 3-1 and the girls won 7-0.
The Thunder Basin girls took an early lead with an unassisted goal by Alex Michael and pushed the lead to two goals with a Cena Carlson goal assisted by Attie Westbrook. Rachel Cole gave the Bolts a 3-0 lead off an assist by Brooke Dunham.
Carlson scored her second goal of the game off an assist by Kylie Hayes before Hayes scored her first goal off an assist by Michael to make it 5-0. Hayes scored her second consecutive goal off an assist by Westbrook and Carlson completed the hat trick with her third goal assisted by Dunham to bring the game to its final score of 7-0.
The win pushes the Bolts girls to 6-0 on the year and 5-0 in conference play. Through its first six games, Thunder Basin has outscored its opponents 25-1. The Camel girls fell to 1-6 and 1-5.
On the boys side, Joey Von Aschwege scored the Camels lone goal off an assist by Josue Angulo. Brady Tompkins finished with 10 saves in net for Campbell County. Stats for Thunder Basin were not provided before deadline.
The win brings the Bolts boys back to 3-3 on the year and 3-2 in conference play. The Camel boys fell to 2-5 and 2-4.
The Bolts boys and girls will return to the field this week for a road matchup with Sheridan. The Broncs will host Thunder Basin on Thursday in Sheridan.
The Camel boys and girls will host Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Thursday at CCHS.
