The Campbell County High School girls soccer team fell to 1-3 on the year and 1-2 in conference play with a 2-1 loss to Sheridan on the road Friday night.
The Camels took an early lead with a goal by sophomore Aubry DeWine in the first 30 seconds of the game assisted by sophomore Payge Riedesel. But the first goal would be the Camels only goal of the game as Sheridan tied the game 1-1 before scoring the eventual game-winner to go up 2-1.
Sophomore goaltender Onna Castellanos finished with 11 saves in net. Campbell County totaled nine shots on goal, coach Stephanie Stuber said.
The Camels will return to the field next week for a pair of home conference games. Campbell County will play Cheyenne East at 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne Central at noon Saturday at CCHS.
