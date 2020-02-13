Garrett reinstated by NFL from suspension
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Browns’ star defensive end from his indefinite suspension for a vicious attack on Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph last season.
The league lifted its ban Wednesday on Garrett, who ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and smashed him over the head with it during a Nov. 14 game on national television. Garrett missed Cleveland’s final six games and his loss was a major blow to the Browns, who went 2-4 without him, finished 6-10, fired coach Freddie Kitchens and saw general manager John Dorsey resign.
On Monday, Garrett met with Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials in the final step before he was cleared to return. He can participate in all of the Browns’ offseason activities and that’s a big relief as the team is undergoing another new start under coach Kevin Stefanski.
“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” Browns vice president of football operations and GM Andrew Berry said. “We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”
Garrett did not release a statement, but he posted a meme on his Twitter account of a scene from the film “John Wick” with the subtitle: “But now yeah, I’M THINKING I’M BACK!!!”
Hudson to do Kobe tribute at All-Star Game
CHICAGO — Jennifer Hudson is coming to the All-Star Game to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with her voice.
The NBA has released a list of entertainers headed to All-Star weekend, the group headlined by Hudson — the two-time Grammy winner and Oscar winner — who, just before Sunday night’s player introductions, will perform a special tribute to Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims of the helicopter crash that took their lives in Southern California on Jan. 26.
Other additions the NBA revealed Thursday: DJ Khaled, Quavo and Lil Wayne will join the previously announced Grammy winner and Chicago native Chance the Rapper during Sunday night’s halftime show; Queen Latifah will be joined by Chicago youth to perform Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today” during Saturday’s events; and the Chicago Children’s Choir will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Rising Stars game on Friday night.
Jeremy Roenick won’t return to NBC Sports
Jeremy Roenick will not be returning to NBC Sports after his suspension for making inappropriate comments about coworkers.
A network spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that Roenick will not be back on the air. The spokesman said NBC Sports would have no further comment.
Roenick announced the end of his tenure at NBC Sports in a video posted on Twitter.
“I’m very disappointed and angry today I will not be returning to NBC,” Roenick said. “I’m also grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to share my love, my passion and my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans.”
The longtime NHL player-turned-broadcaster added he won’t be gone for long and said he’d be back “better and more motivated to bring you the best entertainment and the best that I have for the game of hockey.”
NBC Sports suspended Roenick indefinitely without pay in late December after he made series of questionable remarks about fellow hockey broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during a recent appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.
On the podcast, Roenick discussed a vacation to Portugal with his wife and Tappen where he made repeated references to the NBC Sports anchor’s appearance and joked about the possibility of the three of them having sex together. Later in the interview, Roenick called Sharp “so beautiful” and said: “I’d have to think about it if he asked me. ... I wouldn’t say no right away” and then seemed to contrast Sharp’s appearance with his and Carter’s.
Roenick played 20 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Flyers, Sharks and Kings before moving into television. He had been an analyst at NBC Sports since 2010.
Body found in lake ID’d as former Mississippi State player
TUPELO, Miss. — A body found floating in a Mississippi lake was identified as a former Mississippi State University football player.
Philemon “P.J.” Jones, 27, was identified Wednesday by Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green. His body was found in a watershed lake on Monday, news outlets reported.
The coroner’s office had not determined his official cause of death. No foul play was suspected.
Jones played for the Mississippi State football team from 2011 to 2014, the Clarion Ledger reported. He started in 27 career games and played in 45.
Family members had reported Jones missing after saying they hadn’t heard from him since Jan. 20, according to the Daily Journal. He was identified through his fingerprints, officials said.
