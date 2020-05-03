It was a happy Friday at allDimensions Fitness. Workout warriors returned to their happy place as owner Toni Hladky was finally able to re-open the gym she recently bought.
“It’s been steady since we opened the doors,” she said about an order from Gov. Mark Gordon that relaxed some COVID19 restrictions on personal services like gyms and barber shops beginning Friday. “It’s been stressful being closed, so it’s definitely a relief to have the doors open again. It’s so nice to have people in here. It was really quiet when it was empty.”
The steady traffic is what allDimensions is used to when running regularly. As a 24-hour gym, Hladky said the staff actually forgot where the light switches were when they had to close down.
One of the big changes in reopening the gym is that each person gets a clean rag and spray bottle with hospital-grade disinfectant when they walk in. Each machine is sprayed down before and after use.
Showers and locker rooms also remain closed and a few machines have been taped off to maintain social distancing.
Josh Noecker didn’t waste a day getting to the gym when he heard it was re-opening. He didn’t expect the spray bottles, but said he was happy and comfortable with the new sanitation precautions in the gym.
“I think there’s a way to do a lot of stuff like this without having to shut down,” Noecker said. “These are typically people that care about that even at normal times — keeping space and washing down the equipment.”
There were about a half dozen people at allDimensions when Noecker was there Friday afternoon and he said everyone was keeping a comfortable distance from each other.
Hladky also kept an eye on how the new restrictions were being upheld and was happy with how each person handled their responsibilities.
“We’ve been monitoring and people have been doing really good,” she said. “I think with all the stuff that’s been going on, people are being really cognoscente to make sure they’re taking the necessary precautions.”
Besides feeling safe while being at the gym, the relief of getting back to a daily routine of exercising was a relief for many.
Lucy and Cole Barbucci wanted to get back to their regular workout routines as soon as they could and visited allDimensions on Friday. Before the pandemic shut gyms down, they routinely went five days a week.
Since then, their workouts have consisted of bike rides, runs and home workout videos. Cole Barbucci said there also was plenty of “boredom eating” and he was excited to get back in the gym after sitting on his butt for so long.
Noecker also has a regular routine, but was forced to find alternatives while the gym was closed. He set up a couple home gym machines in his garage, but that got old fast.
“It was awesome (to get back). I’ve been trying to do it at home and it’s not the same,” Noecker said.
To get people back in the door, allDimensions is offering reopening specials, three months for $90 and half-off initiation.
One of the larger private gyms in town, Club Energize opened its doors for business early Friday for the first time in over a month.
Staff wore cloth face masks and balloons were tied to the cleaning stations to remind gym goers to wipe down equipment with sanitizing spray after each use. They also moved some equipment into different rooms to help enforce social distancing.
“It’s been a little bit slower than I thought, getting back, but I think it’s just going to take people awhile to get back into the swing of things,” owner Darrell Okray said Friday, which is usually the slowest day of the week during normal circumstances. “Members have been great, very understanding, very conscientious about following all the rules.”
Club Energize is following the guidelines of allowing one person per 120 square feet or nine people per room. Gyms also can’t have personal training or group workout programs and locker rooms, hot tubs and steam rooms are closed. The 24-hour area will be open.
Club member Leroy Nelson was getting in his first lift in over a month Friday.
He said he felt weak after sitting on the couch for weeks and decided to take it easy on his first day back, just working on his chest.
“I need the atmosphere of a gym to enjoy it, I guess. That’s how I’ve always been about it,” he said. “I went to the gym to help save my life in a rough time. So, for a lot of people it’s a big release.”
Nelson said he thought gyms should never have been closed in the first place.
Jared Jones, who also was working out at Club Energize on Friday, shared that opinion about the shutdown.
“It’s wrong and it’s sad. That’s what I think of it,” Jones said. “The fact that they made this place close (and) I can’t come in and workout, it’s one of the things that’s good for people. It’s an important part of my life.”
American Iron Fitness opened Friday as well and put up a list of eight rules for lifters to follow so it can remain open. There is a limit of 15 people in the gym at a time, and during peak times workouts are limited to one hour per person if more than 15 people are trying to exercise.
The gym, which is open 24 hours a day, also is making sure people sign in and wipe down equipment after use.
American Iron Fitness owner Bill Collins said he is making sure everyone in the gym is being clean so the COVID-19 restrictions can keep easing.
“We all need to be careful for a while,” Collins said. “This is more of a crucial time than ever because if we fail then we’re back to square one.”
