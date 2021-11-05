The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team played a gutsy match against the defending state champions of Laramie during the state semifinals Friday in Casper.
Down 2-1, the Bolts won the fourth set to force a fifth set but fell to the Plainsmen 15-11. Laramie will move on to defend its title in the state championship Saturday while the Bolts will play Cheyenne East in the consolation semifinals.
Laramie and Thunder Basin battled back and forth to start the match before the Plainsmen were able to close out the Bolts 25-16 in the first set. The Bolts tied the match at 1-1 with a big 25-23 win in the second set before dropping the third set 25-17.
With their backs against the wall, Thunder Basin played clutch volleyball down the stretch in the fourth set. The Bolts faced a 21-15 deficit before clawing back and winning the set 25-22 to force the tie-breaking fifth set.
Thunder Basin battled in the fifth set but ultimately dug too big of a hole to climb out of and the Plainsmen were able to hold on to a 15-11 win in the fifth set to close out the match.
Laramie will play the winner of Kelly Walsh and Natrona County for the Class 4A title in the championship Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center.
The Bolts will play Cheyenne East at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The winner will move on to the third place game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
