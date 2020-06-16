The Gillette Blue Jays fastpitch softball team hosted the COVID-19 Classic over the weekend, featuring 36 teams mostly from Colorado in the 16-18U bracket.
The Blue Jays 18U team, which is a B-level squad, faced mostly Gold-level competition at the tournament. The Blue Jays finished 0-4 and were the only B team in their division.
Three of the four teams that beat Gillette finished in the top four of the tournament. The two teams in the championship had 19 college athletes between them, Gillette coach Jim West said.
The level of competition was intense, which is what West and the Blue Jays expected.
“The level of softball played was phenomenal,” West said. “We normally have to travel to these kind of tournaments to get beat up, but it was just nice to stay home and get beat up — go home and sleep in our own bed.
“With the level of play that was here, we knew it was going to be a rough weekend.”
Overall, West said it was a successful weekend even if his team went 0-4. The Blue Jays are always looking for new tests that will make them better in the long run and that wasn’t hard to find over the weekend.
The Blue Jays, who have multiple seniors on the team, also had to contend with Gillette’s graduation ceremonies over the weekend. A few seniors had to miss games, while the Thunder Basin High School seniors left right from their morning game to go straight to graduation.
West said a few of them wanted to wear their softball jerseys under their gowns for the ceremony, but weren’t able to.
“The level of commitment from my seniors was just unreal,” he said.
West also said he received some backlash from local and other Wyoming softball teams about not being invited. But West said that wasn’t the case. When he opened registration, nearly 50 teams signed up within eight hours and he had to close registration.
The Blue Jays will play host again next weekend — this time for the Razor City Showcase.
It should be an even bigger event than the COVID-19 Classic, which had a total of around 44 teams. West said he is expecting around 53 teams for the showcase, with a similar level of competition.
The tournament begins Friday evening and the Blue Jays will have teams in the 10U, 12U, 16U and 18U divisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.