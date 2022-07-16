Six athletes from Gillette were selected to play in the annual Wyoming Coaches Foundation all-star volleyball and basketball games next weekend in Casper.
Hannah Durgin, Ellie Thomas, Risa Pilon and Taylor Hamilton were selected from Thunder Basin High School alongside Campbell County’s Azia Fichter and Maddie Jacobson. The all-star games feature graduated seniors with teams divided by north and south.
A total of 60 players were selected by a committee of high school coaches to participate in the three games. The all-star games will be played in conjunction with the Wyoming Coaches Association annual coaching clinic and a hall of fame banquet, according to the press release.
Durgin, Thomas, Pilon, Hamilton and Fichter will all play for the North’s volleyball team and be coached by Lander’s Marissa Powell. Kassy Jarvis of Lander and Adrian McNamee of Natrona County will be on the bench as assistant coaches. Gillette’s Penny Scheld Kramer will also participate in the volleyball match after being selected as an official.
Thomas was one of two Bolts named all-state this fall alongside rising senior Joelie Spelts. Thomas was named the co-defensive player of the year in Class 4A along with Boden Liljedhaf of Cheyenne East.
Thomas became the first Thunder Basin player to win the defensive player of the year award since the school opened in 2017, coach Wenett Martin said. Thomas, Hamilton and Durgin all earned all-conference honors after the Bolts finished third at the Class 4A state tournament.
Fichter led the Camels with 409 assists and 242 digs during her season. In 92 sets, she 43 kills, 30 aces and a 91.5% serving percentage.
Jacobson will be the lone Gillette athlete to participate in either basketball game. She will be coached on the North’s girls basketball team by Rocky Mountain’s Eric Honeyman and Justin Moss and Burlington’s Cheryl Haslam. Ben Partlow will also represent Gillette as an official in the girls basketball game.
Jacobson was voted second team all-conference during her senior campaign at Campbell County. The starting center was the Camels’ only senior this winter and led the team in rebounds (5.5 per game), blocks (1.2) and two-pointer field goals made (51), according to WyoPrep.com.
Jacobson finished the season with 143 rebounds, 32 blocks and averaged 4.5 points per game.
The all-star week will feature much more than just three games on Saturday afternoon. All six teams will travel to either Make-A-Wish Wyoming, Special Olympics or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming to share pizza with members of the groups, according to the press release.
Players will report to Casper on Wednesday for the first day of practice. The volleyball match will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday followed by the girls basketball game at 3 p.m. and the boys basketball game at 5 p.m. at Casper College.
The South swept the North in all three games last year. The South won 4-1 in the volleyball match, 66-51 in the girls basketball game and 97-96 in overtime in the boys basketball game.
