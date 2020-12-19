The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team continued its red-hot start to the season with two more dual wins at the Pat Weede Tournament in Gillette Saturday.
After starting the tournament 3-0 Friday, the Bolts beat Powell 58-18 and Rock Springs 60-21 while falling to Douglas by just one point 33-32.
Against Powell, Alex Draper (120 pounds), Parker Lee (132 pounds), Seamus Casey (145 pounds) and Aidyn Mitchell (195 pounds) all won by fall while Aden Jorgensen won by major decision over Lannon Brazelton 8-0.
In its dual versus Rock Springs, Thunder Basin's Casey again won by fall while Jorgensen beat the Tigers' Ian Dickinson by disqualification.
The Bolts matchup with Class 3A-powerhouse Douglas was as close as it gets, with the Bearcats narrowly escaping with a one point victory.
Lane Catlin (220 pounds) was the only Bolt to win by fall while Draper won over Hunter McReynolds by technical fall 18-0. Casey (5-3), Jorgensen (15-13) and Dylan Skillings (3-1 at 285 pounds) all won by decision while Jeric Igo (15-5 at 126 pounds), Dylan Catlin (16-2 at 138 pounds) and Cael Porter (12-2 at 152 pounds) all won by major decision.
The 5-1 performance over the weekend puts the Bolts overall dual record at 11-1 on the season. Next for Thunder Basin is the Shane Shatto Invite starting Jan. 8 in Douglas.
