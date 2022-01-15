The Campbell County High School boys basketball team fell to 3-7 on the season with a pair of losses in the Sacred Hoops/Campbell Lending Group High School Classic tournament this weekend in Spearfish, South Dakota.
The Camels lost to Rapid City Stevens 79-57 on Friday and 72-64 to Rapid City Central on Saturday.
Against Stevens, the Camels dug an early hole and trailed 20-12 after the first quarter. Stevens extended its lead to 20 points going into halftime and held the lead for the final two quarters to seal the win.
Freshman Mason Drube led the team in scoring with 16 points, followed by senior Jason Fink with 10 and senior Logan Dymond with nine.
On Saturday, Campbell County battled with Central through all four quarters but ultimately came up short in the loss. The Camels overcame a 12-point deficit after the first quarter to trim Central's lead to five going into halftime but couldn't consistently hit shots to take the lead.
Central was able to maintain control of the game and hold off a late surge by the Camels' in the second half to close out the contest with an eight-point lead.
Campbell County will start conference play next weekend against Sheridan and Kelly Walsh. The Camels will host the Broncs at 7:30 p.m. Friday before traveling to Casper to play the Trojans on Saturday afternoon.
