In the final regular season finale, there aren’t too many other games you could ask for, as a player, than a match up like Thursday’s Campbell County vs. No. 3 Thunder Basin boys basketball game.
“It’s bitter-sweet for sure, just because it’s my last regular season game here. And having it against our cross-town rival, it’s something that you always dream of when you’re a kid,” said Bolts’ senior Blaine Allen.
What seemed like the entire town showed up at Thunder Basin High School. The two rival schools were playing in their second game of the season, and they played a form of basketball that both teams like to play — fast, with a lot of long-range shots.
Thunder Basin (16-6) pulled away in the third quarter when senior Jordan Klaassen hit three 3-point buckets to lead the Bolts in a 22-9 outscoring quarter. The Bolts never gave up that 10-plus point lead, and they defeated the Camels 65-47 in the last regular season game of the year.
“The third quarter was huge. We out-scored them 22 to nine,” Thunder Basin coach Rory Williams said. “We got some shooters loose. Whenever you can string a couple threes on top of a couple stops, you can build a little comfortable lead there.
“The pace was probably what both teams preferred. We were just able to make a few more shots.”
For Williams, the game-changing play came late in the second quarter when Allen blocked a Campbell County shot, and then took the ball down the entire court to finish a layup and draw a foul.
During the first half, the Bolts were led by Allen, McKale Holte and Hayden Sylte. Holte scored 12, Allen scored 10 and Sylte scored 9 (all threes) in the first half. They scored all of the team’s first-half points to lead 31-24 going into halftime.
In the third quarter, Campbell County’s Quincy Wofford scored a layup in the first 10 seconds to cut the Camels deficit to 31-26.
Later in the quarter, Thunder Basin senior Hayden Sylte hit his fourth 3-point bucket, and then Deegan Williams hit another on the next possession to put the Bolts ahead by over 10 points.
Thunder Basin finished the third quarter by hitting 8-16 shots in all, with six of those shots scored from beyond the arc. The result was a score of 53-33 headed into the final quarter.
“I wasn’t happy with our defense throughout. We had some good defensive possessions, I thought. It just wasn’t sustained,” Campbell County coach Bubba Hladky said. “Against a good team like Thunder, they’ll make you pay.”
For Sylte and the Bolts, it was the opposite.
“It started with the defense. Got a couple stops. Stops allow you to get out in front instead of just trading baskets,” Sylte said. “You get open shots and you’re allowed to get a lead, which makes it a lot easier going through a game."
Sylte and Holte led the Bolts in scoring with 17 points each.
Both teams shot plenty of threes. The Bolts ended with 13 threes made, and the Camels scored nine.
The Camels’ (9-12) second-half offense was largely dominated by leading-scorer Luke Hlakdy, who would often pull up from deep and shoot difficult fade-away shots. Luke Hladky scored 19 of the Camels 23 second-half points.
“We were kind of stagnant. I was trying to get a fire lit,” Luke Hladky said. “It was just too little, too late.”
He also led the team in scoring with 32 points in the game, and he hit seven 3-point buckets. The next-highest scorer for Campbell County was junior Jefferson Neary, who scored five points.
Wofford, who transferred from Thunder Basin to Campbell County this year, was back from an arm injury he suffered in the first quarter of last week’s 61-59 victory over Casper-Natrona County.
There were chants from the Thunder Basin student section aimed at him because he had old TBHS friends who were running the chants at the front of the section of students, Allen said.
It was senior night for the five Bolts’ seniors — Allen, Sylte, Klaassen, Mason Hamilton and Jackson Voigt — and there was a recognition for the five and their families before the game.
“Me, Mason and Hayden are the first three players that, from the start of our varsity experience until right now, kind of built the base of this program,” said Allen, who played JV and varsity as a sophomore in the first year of Thunder Basin basketball, said. “It’s just cool to see how far we’ve come since that first year.”
It won’t be the seniors' last time playing together at Thunder Basin High School, however.
Next weekend, the Class 4A East Regional tournament comes to the Bolts’ gym from March 5-7.
Thunder Basin defeated Campbell County 82-67 in their first game against each other.
Thunder Basin is on a hot tear after taking a 65-55 victory over Sheridan on Saturday, and then defeating Campbell County back at home to finish the regular season.
“Came off a big win against Sheridan, didn’t have a let down tonight,” Sylte said. “After big wins sometimes you can have let-down games, especially senior night, a lot of emotion. But I feel like we’re playing good right now.”
For Campbell County, the key word is “defense,” according to Luke and Bubba Hladky after the loss to Thunder Basin. CCHS lost four of its last five games.
“I’m sure we’re going to run a lot and practice a lot of defense,” Luke Hladky said. “We were getting good looks. We missed those good looks. Nothing we can do about that, but there’s a lot we can do about our defense going forward.”
