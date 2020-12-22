The Campbell County High School girls and boys basketball teams traveled to Green River and Rock Springs to compete in the Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament over the weekend.
Each team played in two games, which was the first two road games of the young season.
Camel boys improve to 4-0
The Campbell County High School boys basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 79-70 win over Green River on the first day of the tournament.
The Camels led the game the entire way, but Green River was able to keep the game just within reach all the way until the final minutes of the contest. To no surprise, Campbell County has been led by a solid group of seniors, and Friday night was no different.
The only Camel to score a basket against Green River who wasn’t a senior was Jason Fink, who ended the game with three points. Campbell County’s other 76 points all came from four of the team’s starting seniors.
Luke Hladky led the way with 27 points, followed by Jefferson Neary with 25, Austin Robertson with 16 and Tanner Lemm with eight.
“I really like how we’re moving the ball and we’re playing really solid offensively,” Hladky said. “We’re getting really good looks because we’re moving to ball so well.”
Campbell County continued its hot start to the season with a 67-61 win over Rock Springs to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Rock Springs battled with the No. 5-ranked boys basketball team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media poll throughout the contest. The Camels went into halftime with a 27-25 lead but lost it in the third quarter, entering the final period down 47-43.
Campbell County rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Tigers 24-14 to walk away with the victory. Hladky again led in scoring for the Camels with 17 points, followed by Robertson with 16, Lemm with 13, Neary with 12 and Fink with nine.
While the win over Rock Springs was the closest margin of victory the Camels have had this season, the team still looks primed to have a promising year being led by a group of four seniors (Hladky, Robertson, Lemm and Neary) who combined for 134 points in the two games Campbell County played this weekend.
The Camels were able to escape the weekend with two wins despite not playing at the level they’re capable of playing at, Hladky said.
“I think our defense was the main thing,” Hladky said. “We weren’t exactly locked in and so we gave up a lot of easy buckets and we got out-rebounded. We need to work on boxing out.”
Despite some of the frustrations that came along with the wins, Hladky said coming out of a long road trip is always good for momentum for the team.
Next for the Camels will be the I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament in South Dakota, where Campbell County will play Mitchell at 7 p.m. Dec. 29.
Camel girls split games
The CCHS girls basketball team dropped a close game to Green River 44-42 to start the Flaming Gorge Classic on Friday.
With only seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, the ball ended up in freshman Sydnee Streitz’s hands with enough time to throw up one last shot. From behind the 3-point line, Streitz launched the ball toward the basketball in a last-chance effort to win the game for the Camels.
“From my angle it looked so good,” senior Liv Castellanos said. “I was getting ready to start celebrating.”
As the ball bounced in and out and fell harmlessly to the floor, Campbell County’s record fell to 1-2 on the season. While the Camels’ defense was stingy, CCHS shot just 30% from the field including 3-21 from 3-point range.
Castellanos led the team in scoring with 14 points followed closely behind by junior Maddie Jacobson who added 10. Jacobson also had 10 rebounds to give her a double-double while Castellanos led the team with eight assists.
Campbell County’s offense has struggled out of the gate, and that continued Friday night. The Camels put up just nine points in the first half, including three points in the first quarter.
“It was very frustrating to say the least,” Castellanos said. “We knew we could have come out more effective, but it was just too little too late.”
Campbell County was able to bounce back with a 58-45 win over Rock Springs Saturday afternoon. The win brought the Camels record back to 2-2.
After struggling offensively Friday night, the Camels came out of the gate strong scoring 20 points in the first quarter, taking a 20-9 lead the team would hold onto the remainder of the contest.
Castellanos led Campbell County in scoring for the second straight game with 19 points, followed by Jacobson who found her stride and put up 17. The Camels also out-rebounded the Tigers 40-31, with Jacobson leading the team with seven.
CCHS improved its shooting numbers Saturday by going 23-55 from the field including 29% from 3-point range. Defensively, the Camels held Rock Springs to just 1-12 shooting from behind the arc and 29% shooting from the field while forcing 20 turnovers.
“It was uplifting,” Castellanos said. “For us it shows that we’re not a joke.”
Campbell County next play in the I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament starting Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. in Mitchell, South Dakota.
