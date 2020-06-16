The Roughriders’ success hadn’t reached Mitchell, South Dakota for nearly a decade. But the Gillette Post 42 Legion baseball team broke its nine-year road losing streak against Post 18 on Tuesday.
On their way to a big tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, the Roughriders started their trip with a 14-3 rout at Mitchell, South Dakota. Coach Nate Perleberg said that his team has had trouble in the past with slow starts after the long bus trip. But there was nothing slow about the five-run outburst to start Tuesday’s game.
“We got off to a good start offensively there to score early on the road. It was key to get off the bus and put some pressure on,” Perleberg said. “We came and did something that we hadn’t done for a while. It’s hard to do.”
The bottom of Gillette’s lineup led the charge, with Zach Brown and Tanner Richards reaching base with every at-bat. Brown, who finished 2-2 with four RBIs, hit a two-run single in the top of the first inning to make it 5-0.
“To have those innings get extended by the bottom of the order, was (important) to add on more runs,” Perleberg said.
The lead swelled to 7-0 in the third inning, before the Roughriders blew the top off with a six-run outburst in the fourth. Perleberg said the Kernels didn’t play their typical clean game that he's seen in the past, and their defensive struggles came to a head in the fourth inning.
The Kernels committed three errors and walked five batters in the fourth to surrender the six runs. That pushed Gillette’s lead up to 13-0, putting the run-difference rule into effect entering the fifth inning.
Brown doubled to drive in the final Roughrider run in the top of the fifth inning, before the Kernels finally put three runs on the board in the bottom of the inning to end the game 14-3.
Brown led the Roughriders with four RBIs, while Kaleb Lewis (2), Hayden Sylte (1), Matt Newlin (1) and Richards (1) all drove in runs as well.
“It was a fun one for sure,” Brown said. “I’m seeing the ball well and it was just a fun day. It feels good getting in the park.”
Kaden Race started the game, but Perleberg said he treated it more like a bullpen appearance and Race was limited to two scoreless innings. Brown also pitched two scoreless innings and Perleberg said he showed some stuff on the mound that the coaching staff needed to see.
Gillette will continue their road trip Wednesday against Brandon Valley, South Dakota. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and then the Roughriders start the Omaha tournament Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.