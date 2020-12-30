The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team lives and dies by the 3-pointer, and the Bolts stumbled into a loss because of it during a 62-46 loss to Mitchell (South Dakota) Wednesday afternoon.
The Bolts battled with Mitchell in the first quarter but only put up three points as a team during the second period. Going into halftime down 26-17, Thunder Basin was just 4-20 from 3-point range and 1-3 from inside the arc.
Mitchell took advantage of the Bolts' off day by dictating the pace of the game, slowing the Bolts down and playing inside with the presence of their 6-foot-10 center. Mitchell built its lead to 58-43 midway through the fourth quarter.
Junior McKale Holte led the Bolts in scoring with 21 points. Deegan Williams added 16 while Ethan Cox had 6.
After starting the season 4-0, Thunder Basin dropped both games against two tough South Dakota teams in the I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament. The Bolts will head into the new year with a 4-2 record as they look forward to beginning conference play.
