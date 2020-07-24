Parker Manor’s final ride at the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo ended with him getting bucked into the fence. But when he got to his feet and looked up, the clock read eight seconds and the judges were writing down scores.
It was the Gillette senior’s final saddle bronc ride of his high school career and it propelled him into 11th place in the nation.
Manor’s path to the short go round (top 20) in Guthrie, Oklahoma was a stressful one. After a score of 66 points in his first performance, he was bucked off in his second one and had to hope for some luck to make the top 20.
That left four performances to sit and cringe through as fellow competitors tried to surpass him and get into Thursday night’s final act. When two of the four performances had passed, Manor had dropped from seventh to 13th. Then during the final two he dropped all the way down to 20th and was one spot away from missing the short go.
“It was really hard watching that last (performance), knowing that anybody could push me out,” Manor said. “Once they showed the screen and the top 20, I was really elated because it was really tough watching.”
Once Manor knew he was in, it was time to focus on finishing his high school career with a bang. In front of the biggest crowd of the whole week, the contestants entered a blacked out arena Thursday night and were announced under a spotlight.
Manor said he was a little nervous, but he didn’t have much time to let it affect him. Since he came in ranked 20th, he was the first saddle bronc competitor to ride and he posted a score of 64.5 that would put him into 11th place overall.
“It means a lot. I was really thankful that I got the chance to do it, because I wasn’t sure if I was going to make the short round or not. I didn’t really have anything to lose,” Manor said. “There’s a lot of kids that made nationals, but didn’t do good… and I was lucky enough to get one down in the short round.”
Manor was one of two Campbell County contestants that made it to the short go. Ashlyn Goven, from Rozet, also qualified after posting the fifth-best barrel racing time (15.572 seconds) in the first go and then following it up with a 16.224 in the second performance to secure the No. 18 spot entering the short go.
There, Goven posted a time of 15.651 seconds, which pushed her up to 13th place in the national high school barrel racing standings. It was the sophomore’s first time competing at the NHSFR.
Three other contestants from Campbell County were close to qualifying for the short go, but came up just short.
Hunter Hayden was in the top 20 with one boys cutting performance left before the short go. But he was edged down to 23rd place in the final standings and his score of 281 was just one point out of the top 20.
Jordan Morman, a freshman pole bender, was also on the edge with a few performances left. Two solid runs temporarily put her into 18th place, but she fell to 25th in the final standings.
Weston Mills was the final Campbell County contestant to finish in the top 30 and it took a comeback effort in the tie-down roping to do it. After a time of 16.18 seconds in his first go, he was sitting near the No. 60 mark for much of the rodeo. But then he posted a time of 11.70 seconds in his final performance to move all the way up to 26th in the final standings.
Campbell County results
- Parker Manor: 11th place in saddle bronc; First performance: 66 points/Second performance: no points/Short go: 64.5 points
- Ashlyn Goven: 13th place in pole bending; First performance: 15.572 seconds/Second performance: 16.224 seconds/Short go: 15.651 seconds
- Hunter Hayden: 23rd in boys cutting; First performance: 141 points/Second performance: 140 points; 70th in tie-down roping; First performance: No time/Second performance: 14.05 seconds
- Jordan Morman: 25th in pole bending; First performance: 20.707 seconds/Second performance: 20.627
- Weston Mills: 26th in tie-down roping; First performance: 16.18 seconds/Second performance: 11.70 seconds
- Tryce Jolovich: 31st in boys cutting; First performance: 141 points/Second performance: 135 points
- Joseph Hayden: 48th in boys cutting, 127 points; second performance: 138 points
- Skyler Lubkeman: 55th in steer wrestling; First performance: No time/Second performance: 4.61 seconds
- Halle Hladky: 58th place in pole bending; First performance: 25.271 seconds/Second performance: 19.991 seconds
- Riggin Carter: 68th in reined cow horse; First performance: 251 points/Second performance: 239.5
- Raelee Caldwell: 117th in goat tying First performance: No time/Second performance: 8.89 seconds
- Coy Thar: First performance: No time in tie-down roping/Second performance: No time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.