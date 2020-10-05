The Thunder Basin High School cross-country team traveled to Wheatland for the Wheatland Invitational at Lewis Park Friday.
The meet was divided into two segments to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The Bolts ran in the second meet against runners from Cheyenne East, Laramie, Natrona County, Newcastle, Rawlins and Rock River. The first meet consisted of teams from Burns/Pine Bluffs, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Kelly Walsh, Saratoga/Encampment and Wheatland.
Alex Draper finished fifth in meet two for the boys team with a time of 17:37, which was good enough for 15th place overall.
Abby Arnold finished 13th for the girl's team with a time of 21:18.99. Trailing closely behind was teammate Rylee Brandon who finished 18th at 21:54.67.
Other girls finishers for the Bolts were Violet Timmons (25th), Hailee Morgado (30th), Katelyn Mansheim (31st), Dani Jones (32th) and Sawyer Hanson (34th).
The girls were racing against the best cross-country runner in the state of Wyoming. Sydney Thorvaldson, of Rawlins, broke the state record with a time of 16:49.49 to win the Wheatland Invitational, according to WyoPrep.com.
Thorvaldson's time was nearly three minutes ahead of second place. The Rawlins cross-country runner recently committed to the University of Arkansas to continue her running career.
The Bolts will join the cross-town Campbell County High School cross-country team, who didn't race this weekend, to host the Wayne Chaney Invite in Gillette Friday.
The race will begin at 1 p.m. at Cam-plex Park.
