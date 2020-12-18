The Campbell County High School girls basketball team dropped a close game to Green River 44-42 to start the Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament Friday night.
With only seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, the ball ended up in freshman Sydnee Streitz's hands with enough time to throw up one last shot. From behind the 3-point line, Streitz launched the ball toward the basketball in a last-chance effort to win the game for the Camels.
As the ball bounced in and out and fell harmlessly to the floor, Campbell County's record fell to 1-2 on the season. While the Camels' defense was stingy, CCHS shot just 30% from the field including 3-21 from 3-point range.
Senior Liv Castellanos led the team in scoring with 14 points followed closely behind by junior Maddie Jacobson who added 10. Jacobson also had 10 rebounds to give her a double-double while Castellanos led the team with eight assists.
Campbell County's offense has struggled out of the gate, and that continued into Friday night. The Camels put up just nine points in the first half, including three points in the first quarter.
CCHS will look to rebound and get back to a .500 record on the season during day two of the Flaming Gorge Tournament. The Camels will play Rock Springs at 11:20 a.m. Saturday.
