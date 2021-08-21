August is one of Winnett Martin’s favorite months of the year.
Martin, who’s going into her fifth year coaching the Thunder Basin High School volleyball program, enjoys seeing familiar faces blending with new faces in the gym for the first day of practices. This year’s turnout was 53 girls.
While she loves the early excitement and jitters of the preseason in August, her favorite time of year is three months later, during the first week of November.
“I love playoff time, I really do,” Martin said. “I love it. I just think that that’s what you work for, and I just love the atmosphere of playoff time.”
Martin took over the Bolts volleyball program when the school opened in 2017. One of the reasons she enjoys the playoffs so much is because she’s been in it every year at Thunder Basin.
Last year’s team finished 19-6 and in third place at the state tournament in Casper. The Bolts lost to the eventual state champions of Laramie 3-1 in the semifinals.
Thunder Basin has finished in the top 4 in Class 4A in all four seasons since the school opened. The Bolts finished as state runner-ups in 2019.
Expectations are high again for this year’s team, Martin said. Thunder Basin has a solid class of seniors and is returning all-state junior Joelie Spelts. The seniors include Taylor Hamilton at setter, Hannah Durgin at middle hitter, Ellie Thomas at libero and Risa Pilon at outside hitter.
“It’s going to be important (for them to step up) because we need some court leaders,” Martin said. “Not just court leaders but we need leaders in the school and in the classroom. You need those leaders in all kinds of aspects.”
The first week of practice has been all about getting back to the basics of the game and getting the players back up to speed, Martin said. The Bolts graduated four seniors from last year’s team and will look to fill in the gaps with a handful of players who haven’t seen much varsity action.
“We’re going to miss those four seniors that we had last year. They’ve been a big part of our program and we really leaned on them,” Martin said. “But now we don’t have them. That group of kids is gone, so now is the time we’re going to see what we’re made of.
“We need kids to step up and get the job done, but the good thing is I think we have some JV kids who are ready to make that step.”
Martin’s goal going into any new season is to be better at the end of the year than at the beginning. Spelts and the four seniors will give the Bolts a good amount of experience while a handful of upperclassmen also will contribute off the bench.
Winning and losing aside, Martin is thankful to have a normal volleyball schedule going into the year compared to last year. With COVID-19 guidelines in place, teams weren’t staying on the road overnight and had to play one-day tournaments rather than the traditional two or three-day tournaments.
That included the regional and state tournaments that the Wyoming High School Activities Association divided into quad and cross-quad tournaments. That set Campbell County and Thunder Basin against each other in the first round of regionals and the loser, Campbell County, was left out of the state tournament in Casper.
“I think doing that quad definitely kept Campbell County out of a chance to go to state,” Martin said. “I think they would have gone to state last year and I’m just basing that on who ended up playing for third and fourth place.
“I think Campbell County should have been there but it didn’t work out that way. But I’m excited to get away from that quad tournament.”
Volleyball was one of the sports most impacted by COVID-19 restrictions last year. The state tournament is normally a three-day tournament but in order to limit the potential of exposure to the virus, the WHSAA decided to have just a one-day tournament.
The result was a marathon of matches in which teams played three matches in a row to win a state championship.
Laramie beat Kelly Walsh 3-1 in the title game last year. Martin expects both the Plainsmen and the Trojans to be the top contenders for a Class 4A title again this year, along with Thunder Basin.
All in all, Martin feels excited with the talent in the Thunder Basin gym going into her fifth season. The energy has been high in practice and the players are excited at the thought of getting back to a normal fall sports season, Martin said.
“Last year really weighed on a lot of those kids,” Martin said. “I think they’re as excited as I am to start the season.”
The Bolts will start the season at the Cheyenne Invite next weekend before hosting the Gillette Invite on Sept. 3-4.
