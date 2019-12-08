The Wild went into the final period tied 3-3 with the Icedogs in Saturday’s series finale.
Then Gillette (14-11) gave up a 2-on-0 Bozeman rush in the middle of the third period and Bozeman forward Hazen McKay scored off of a backdoor pass. Bozeman (23-2) tallied an insurance goal later in the third, and the Icedogs won 5-3 at spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette on Saturday night to finish the series 2-0.
“We had them on their heels and we were really pushing for a win hard as a team,” Wild forward Tyler Kaminski said. “As a team, we really wanted to win and got a little ahead of ourselves, and gave up some opportunities that good teams are going to capitalize on.”
The Icedogs’ Tadeas Aulehla scored a power play goal in the final 3 minutes of the first period to put his team up 1-0.
Kaminski tied the game 1-1 on the power play with a goal a minute and a half into the second period, and forward Declan Young notched another on the power play less than a minute later to take a 2-1 lead.
Bozeman’s Luke Hartge scored to tie it up again, and Kaminski scored his second of the night to take a 3-2 Wild lead.
Hartge scored again with 21 seconds left in the second period, and it all came down to one period of hockey with a tie going into the final frame.
Bozeman’s Hazen McKay scored the game winner at 8:15 left in the third when he caught the Wild defense playing too offensively right after a Wild power play. Mckay and teammate Will Kutch skated down the ice on a 2-on-0 and Kutch passed it from right to left back-door and McKay buried the puck low on Wild goalie Brad Muzzarelli’s blocker side for a 4-3 lead.
At 1:26 left to play in the game, Bozeman’s Hartge stick handled around Muzzarelli and scored the insurance goal for a 5-3 final score.
“It was the same old same old. We had our opportunities and didn’t put them away. They capitalized on one,” Wild coach Taylor Shaw said. “I thought tonight we played closer to 60 (minutes) than we did the night before, but again, it wasn’t 60.”
Young skated out of the Wild huddle and off the ice after the Icedogs got ahead 5-3. Shaw said that he had no comment on the situation.
Young practiced with the North American Hockey League’s Bismarck Bobcats on Monday, but returned to the Wild on Wednesday and led the group with two goals and two assists. He has 29 goals and 27 assists this season.
“He’s going to put the puck in the back of the net, just about every time that he can,” Becker said about Young. “He’s an offensive guy. He kind of pushes everybody around him to be better, and helps other guys make plays, and then they make plays for him.”
Muzzarelli started in net for the Wild and saved 25-30 shots. Bozeman’s Domagoj Troha saved 34-37.
Tyler Kaminksi led the Wild with two goals.
“I think I played pretty well. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t come out on top as a team, but you can only do what you can do as an individual,” Tyler Kaminski said. “I think I did my job pretty well tonight.”
Wild head coach Steve Kruk has served his four game suspension for a verbal altercation with a ref and is expected to return to coaching the Wild in the upcoming week of practice.
On Friday, the Wild took a 2-0 lead, like they had done in the previous two games against the Icedogs. Then they were outscored 6-1 in the third period to lose 6-3.
“Mental errors is what killed us. It’s kind of been the story of the year,” Becker said. “Guys on the team will get unfocused and things kind of start to fall apart from there. A lot of mental stuff. That’s the hardest part of the game.”
Becker scored in the first period. Young scored in the second period and Tyler Kaminski scored a third goal in the third period for the Wild.
The Gillette Wild are scheduled to play the Sheridan Hawks (20-5) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena. Then they head to Minnesota to play in the 2019 NA3HL Showcase from Dec. 15-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.