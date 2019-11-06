Gillette College’s first-year women’s basketball coach Liz Lewis had a difficult task in finding enough freshmen for the upcoming season when she was selected for the position in June.
Lewis has added seven freshmen to the group of six returning sophomores. Three of last season’s top four scorers return.
“We’ve got a good group, we really do,” Lewis said. “They work hard and try to get better every single day. We still have a long way to go, but the energy and the effort’s there.”
Last year, the Pronghorns finished 16-14 overall in the last season under 10-year head coach Will Rider.
Gillette has started the season 1-1 with a 76-75 loss to the Wyoming All-Stars and a 89-53 victory over Rocky Mountain College JV.
One of the highlights of Lewis’ first recruiting class is Australia native Kobe Hawea. She led the Pronghorns in scoring in each of the first two games in Sheridan last weekend, tallying 55 points in two games.
“She’s a great pickup for us. She’s so incredibly talented and just smart,” Lewis said. “One thing that people may not necessarily see about her is that she’s just such a good teammate, and she picks up her team and does a great job leading.”
Gillette College continues its early season schedule in Devils Lake, North Dakota on Friday and Saturday. The Pronghorns will play Lake Region State College and Dakota College at Bottineau.
#2 – Karlie Valdez
Sophomore guard
- Size: 5’2
- Hometown: West Haven, UT
- High School: Fremont High School
- About: Averaged two points per game and shot 32 percent from the field as a Gillette College freshman. Valdez is one of three Pronghorns basketball players who also play on the soccer team. The shortest player on the team, Valdez earned notoriety at the Utah Class 6A state tournament when she was a senior in high school and scored the game-winning points in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds to take Fremont to the state championship game.
#3 – Skylar Patton
Sophomore guard
- Size: 5’4
- Hometown: New Caney, TX
- High School: New Caney High School
- About: The Pronghorns’ second-year point guard out of the Houston area, Patton played starting minutes last season and averaged 10 points per game. She shot 40.5% from the field and led the team in free throw percentage, making 78.6% of her free throws.
- On her own style of play: “I’ve always played fast-paced. … A lot of fast pace, full court, fast break type stuff, which is a lot of what we’re doing right now, so I really like it.”
- On Pronghorns hailing from all over: “We all talk different slang, so it’s cool because we mix together. Now, we kind of do a little bit of everything. … Just the style of play is a lot different, for the internationals especially.”
#4 – Kindall Seamands
Freshman guard
- Size: 5’3
- Hometown: Wright, WY
- High School: Wright High School
- About: Planned on going to the University of Wyoming just months ago to study Engineering, but coach Lewis talked to Seamands at the Wyoming High School All-Star game over the summer and brought her on board. Lewis called Seamands one of the toughest players she’s coached after she drew five charges last weekend.
- Difference in college ball: “Everyone’s good. In high school you’re the best player out there,” Seamands said. “You can’t underestimate anyone. Sometimes you can walk into high school games and kind of get lazy and still win because you’re just that much better than the other team.”
#5 – Shelby Clark
Freshman guard
- Size: 5’5
- Hometown: Henderson, NV
- High School: Green Valley High School
- About: A guard from a basketball-crazed family out of the Las Vegas area. Father played in the NFL, and sister, Sydney Clark, is a senior at Dickinson state, where Lewis and assistant coach Janie Rayback used to coach.
- On own style of play: “Attacking the basket’s my specialty. I like getting to the rim. If I have an open shot, I shoot it, but just getting to the basket, aggressive, and I’m a really aggressive defensive player.”
- Favorite basketball player: LeBron James
- Dream job: Firefighter
#14 – Emma Jarvis
Freshman guard
- Size: 5’7
- Hometown: Gillette, WY
- High school: Campbell County High School
- About: A 2019 Campbell County High School graduate, Jarvis is one of the two Gillette natives on the team, and also stars as one of the leading scorers on the Pronghorns soccer team. She decided to come to Gillette College to play with long-time friend and teammate McKenzee Nuzum, and her sister Kierra Cutright, who is taking a year off this season after ending as the Pronghorns’ second-leading scorer last year.
#20 – Sydney Thompson
Sophomore guard
- Size: 5’7
- Hometown: Denver, CO
- High school: Thomas Jefferson High School
- About: Thompson is also a member of the Pronghorns soccer team that is currently making a playoff run. As a freshman, Thompson averaged 6.4 minutes per game and 2.1 points per game.
#22 – Sydney Prather
Freshman guard
- Size: 5’10
- Hometown: Big Timber, MT
- High School: Sweet Grass High School
- About: Prather is a tall guard from a small school in Montana. She was committed to Dickinson State, but she followed Lewis and Rayback to Gillette College when they made the move over the summer. She played every position from the 1-5 in high school, filling in at the small high school in a town of under 2,000 residents.
- On the coaching staff: “It wasn’t Dickinson that I fell in love with, it was with the coaches. I’m here because of them. … They work well together. They’ve been together for quite a few years, and the way that they care about us, you can just tell.”
- Favorite player: Elena Delle Donne
#23 – McKenzee Nuzum
Freshman guard/forward
- Size: 5’7
- Hometown: Gillette, WY
- High School: Campbell County High School
- About: 2019 CCHS grad and good friend of Emma Jarvis. Nuzum’s sister, Kierra Cutright, was on the team last year, and took a year off so that Nuzum, Jarvis, and herself could go to a four-year school together. Nuzum’s been playing both as a guard and in the post this season, after playing mostly in the post in high school, she said.
- Style of play: “Defense is really what I do. … My speed too, and my aggressiveness.”
- Adjusting to a new team: “It took me awhile to adjust to them. … It’s just different because when you play with your high school team, you’ve played with them for years on end.”
- Dream job: Social worker
#24 – Teila McInerney
Sophomore guard
- Size: 5’9
- Hometown: Sundance, WY
- High School: Sundance High School
- About: From nearby Sundance, McInerney started for the Pronghorns as a freshman and averaged over 10 points per game. Her sister, Rigan McInerney, stars on the Bolts’ volleyball team and will play basketball this winter as well.
- On choosing Gillette College: “I chose Gillette College because I was going to be able to watch my sister, and then my family ended up moving here so I really knew I was going to be able to watch my sister. And I just really like the community. I think they support all their athletics, and their kids really, really well.”
#30 – Sara Calavia
Freshman guard
- Size: 5’6
- Hometown: Lleida, Spain
- High School: INS Samuel High School
- About: Calavia started playing basketball when she was seven years old in Northeastern Spain. She had an uncle who lived in the United States, and she always liked the idea of living in the US, she said. “I always wanted to live here, be here. I love english,” Calavia said. “Basketball gave me that opportunity. … I always wanted to be here, so it’s like a dream come true.”
- Favorite basketball player: Marta Xargay Casademont
- Dream job: Calavia wants to make a business that will help young, international athletes find colleges to play their sports in. “It was hard for me, so I just want the rest of the people to not struggle as I did,” Calavia said about her own experience finding Gillette College.
#32 – Kobe Hawea – Freshman
Freshman guard/forward
- Size: 5’10
- Hometown: Point Cook, Australia
- High school: UC SSC Lake Ginninderra
- About: Named after Kobe Bryant, Hawea tallied 55 points in the first two games this season. She was born in Australia, into a basketball-obsessed family, moved to New Zealand at a young age, and moved back to Australia in her teenage years.
- She received a scholarship at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia, before coming to Gillette, and she has participated in basketball camps in the United States. She’s had recruiting interest from Division I colleges.
- She has a brother named LeBron and an older sister named Jalen-Rose. Hawea is one of 10 siblings who all play, or played, basketball.
- Style of play: “The best way to put it is like a little bit of street ball. It’s just a bit raw right now. But, I can throw a little bit of structure in it. … Backyard basketball I guess. I played with my older brother. He kind of put a little bit of muscle in me and put a little pressure on me.”
#34 – Brooke Gumber
Sophomore forward
- Size: 6’2
- Hometown: Craig, CO
- High School: Moffat County High School
- About: One of the two 6-foot-plus players on the team along with Molly Coleman. Gumber played the role of sixth-woman, coming off the bench and tallying 15 minutes per game on average with just under 5 points per game in her first season. Gumber’s brother, Javen Gumber, is 6’9 sophomore forward on the Pronghorn men’s team.
- Style of play: “I like blocking and just being tough, and being together as a team.”
- Studying: Elementary education
- Favorite player: Stephen Curry
#42 – Molly Coleman
Sophomore forward
- Size: 6’2
- Hometown: Adelaide, Australia
- High school: Immanuel College
- About: Coleman led the Pronghorns in scoring and rebounds last year with an average of 12 points per game and 7.5 boards per game in her freshman season. Tallest and one of the most experienced on the team. Of the 13 rostered players, eight are 5’7 or shorter.
- Style of play: “I like to be strong, put it into the ground and get to the hoop. I like being able to draw players as well, and then being able to kick out to the shooter. Just doing my part, as much as I can. Going for the rebounds, that’s one of my big roles this year.”
- Why Gillette?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.