The annual Gillette Girls Fastpitch Association Fall Club High School softball tournament is Saturday and Sunday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
Teams from around the state will be in Gillette as well as a team from Miles City Community College in Montana. The Blue Jays Varsity and JV teams will play both days.
Competition begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Blue Jays taking on the Casper Crush. The Blue Jays also will face Worland and Miles City Community College on Saturday.
On Sunday, the Blue Jays will rematch MCCC at 10 a.m. before playing the Casper Rebels at 2 p.m.
