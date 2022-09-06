The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team made an impressive statement with a 3-0 win over Campbell County on Tuesday at CCHS. The match was each Gillette school's first conference match of the season.
The Bolts went into the matchup ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings. The conference match was the first of two during the regular season with each school hosting one.
