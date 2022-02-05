The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team took down Cheyenne South 67-14 on the road Saturday to improve to 13-3 on the season.
The Bolts took a commanding lead early on in the game and eventually forced a running clock after taking a 40-point lead. The loss drops South to 0-15 on the season.
Junior Joelie Spelts led the Bolts with 14 points, followed by senior Risa Pilon and junior Laney McCarty with 10 points each, Kambel Cox with seven and Gabby Mendoza and Cena Carlson with six points apiece.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings and won a pair of games on the road. Thunder Basin beat No. 4-ranked Laramie 59-49 on Friday.
The Bolts will return to the court next weekend for two games against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East. Thunder Basin will play Central at 6 p.m. Friday and No. 1-ranked East at noon Saturday at TBHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.