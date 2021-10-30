Phil Rehard never really saw himself as a coach.
Rehard was a standout swimmer during his high school days before joining the University of Wyoming swimming program. It wasn’t until late in his own swimming career that Rehard realized he wanted to stay involved with the sport anyway he could.
And the best way to do that was to coach.
Rehard stuck around Laramie to help coach the Laramie High School swimming and diving program for a few years after college. It was there Rehard fell in love with the occupation.
While it wasn’t in the original plan to coach, Rehard was rewarded for the success of his Campbell County High School team this year when he was named the conference coach of the year at last weekend’s Class 4A East conference swim meet in Cheyenne.
It wasn’t his first time winning the award, but it was the first time Rehard has won it since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017. Winning the award just five years after the swimming and diving participation numbers were cut in half at Campbell County makes it even more special, Rehard said.
Rehard took over the Camels’ swimming and diving program in 2002. He was the head coach before retiring in 2011, but he returned to the job in 2017 and has been doing it ever since.
“It’s always an honor to get these awards when it’s your colleagues and peers who are voting on it,” Rehard said. “We didn’t win the meet either, which is funny because usually that award goes to whoever wins the meet so that was kind of cool, too.”
The Camels finished second at the conference meet with a score of 275, second to Cheyenne Central’s 326. But Campbell County overcame a huge obstacle after being disqualified in the 200-yard medley relay in the preliminaries.
The Camels hadn’t lost a 200-yard medley relay in over two years, Rehard said.
But behind Rehard, the Camels were able to fight back and finish with three individual conference champions and two relay champions to finish second. Campbell County had six swimmers earn all-conference honors after the meet.
Winning an award as a coach isn’t really an individual award, Rehard said. It’s an award that is earned through the hard work and dedication exerted by the athletes that show up every day during the season.
“It all goes to them,” Rehard said. “To be (disqualified) in that relay and come back and have the meet that we had, it’s huge. We had a pretty solid meet and we scored a lot of points and we had a lot of girls on the podium last weekend.
“You’re only as good as the kids that you have.”
The most rewarding part of coaching high school swimming and diving is seeing the progress his athletes are able to make over the course of a season. Rehard coached the Camels’ during its seven-year streak of state titles from 2005 to 2011.
“The coolest thing for me has been seeing where everybody is at during the beginning of the season and just how much better they’re able to get through those 11 weeks,” Rehard said. “It’s a sport that is all about your times. That’s the cool part, you get to see how much they get better throughout the season.”
Going into Friday afternoon’s Last Chance meet, the Camels have 11 swimmers qualified for the state meet. It’s the biggest group of athletes Campbell County will have participate at state since 2017, Rehard said.
The most important thing for the Camels going forward will be to continue building momentum going into this year’s state meet.
“It’s really just an exciting feeling,” Rehard said. “The girls have put in 11 weeks of hard work this season and also years and years of working going into this meet.
“Hopefully it culminates next weekend with some huge performances. It’s just exciting to have it be here and to see what they can do now.”
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will have the luxury of swimming in their own pool for state. The Class 4A state meet will be Nov. 5-6 at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.