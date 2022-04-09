The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school golf teams started the spring season at the Cheyenne Invite on Friday.
The Camel boys finished fourth with a score of 328, the Bolts boys finished tied for fifth with a score of 339 and the Camel boys JV team finished 13th with a score of 428. Thunder Basin and Campbell County did not score a girls team.
Thunder Basin's Darby Barstad was the top finisher from Gillette. She finished third on the girls side with a score of 81. Alyssa Harcharik tied for seventh with a 90, Hailey Westbrook finished 13th with a 98, Grace Fox tied for 24th with a 111, Tayvia Shackleford finished 27th with a 116 and Emily Fox tied for 30th with a 119. Campbell County had no female golfers.
On the boys side, Campbell County's Jackson Evans tied for eighth with a 78, Shay Leopold finished 16th with an 81, Brent Morrison tied for 17th with an 83, Peyton Wasson tied for 24th with an 86, Dawson Reed tied for 34th with a 91, Connor King tied for 36th with a 92, Lane Muller tied for 65th with a 110, Zane Morrison tied for 67th with a 111 and Eric Granat finished 70th with a 115.
For Thunder Basin, Deegan Williams tied for 11th with an 80, Bodie Williams tied for 17th with an 83, Ethan Shelledy and Jared Renetzkey tied for 28th with 88s, Jayce Delancey tied for 36th with a 92, Kaden Allen tied for 44th with a 97, Riley Mitchell tied for 52nd with a 101 and Eric McAmis tied for 65th with a 110.
