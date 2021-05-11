Tanner Lemm has always been fascinated with the history of the United States.
Through his four years at Campbell County High School, the senior’s favorite class was always whichever history class he was taking at the time. With graduation looming in a couple of weeks, Lemm is ready to move on to college and major in American history.
That won’t be the only thing Lemm will focus on in college. The Camel senior recently committed to be a student-athlete at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana.
“I’ve been playing basketball my whole life,” Lemm said. “It was always kind of my goal and my dream to be able to play college basketball while getting a good education. Rocky is probably perfect for me to do that.”
Lemm did it all on both sides of the floor for Campbell County. In his final season, Lemm averaged 6.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals a game.
But Lemm’s presence for the Camels stretched far beyond the stat sheet. The majority of the senior’s contributions came behind the scenes and away from the ball, constantly setting screens and fighting for loose balls to help the team anyway he could.
Lemm had a successful senior season in all three sports he played. After football coach Andrew Rose and tennis coach Mark Miessler agreed to let him play two sports in the fall, Lemm was runner-up at No. 1 singles for the CCHS tennis team before hopping on the football team midway through the season.
Lemm made an immediate impact on a struggling Camels offense. In four games at wide receiver, Lemm collected 12 catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
Lemm also helped the Campbell County defense as a cornerback with 12 tackles (one for a loss) and an interception.
A perk of moving to Billings is having family already established in the area. Lemm is familiar with the area, which made choosing RMC an easy decision.
“I really liked the campus when I went there last Wednesday,” Lemm said. “Everyone is really nice there and there’s plenty of stuff to do in Billings. ... I just thought that it was the best fit for me. It felt like home.”
The memories of high school and his time as a Camel will always stick with him, but Lemm said he’s ready to move on to the next chapter in his life. If he ever misses home, it’s just a short four-hour drive back.
“I’ll get to probably see most of my family up there and they’ll be at my games,” Lemm said. “Billings isn’t too far away from Gillette. ... I’m ready to go. I’m excited.”
