The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team improved to 10-3 on the season with a 78-50 win over Cheyenne South at home Saturday afternoon.
The Bolts came into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls boys basketball rankings.
The Bolts powerful offense struggled out of the gate but was still able to build a 16-9 lead after the first quarter. Thunder Basin grew its lead in the second quarter and took a 10-point lead going into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, the shots began to fall consistently for the Bolts as they outscored the Bison 25-13 in the third quarter. Thunder Basin scored another 22 points in the final quarter to take a commanding lead and pull away in the contest.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was junior McKale Holte with 17 points, followed by junior Ryan Baker with 15, junior Ethan Cox with 11 and junior Deegan Williams with 10.
Saturday's win was the second of the weekend for Thunder Basin after the Bolts beat Laramie 64-39 Friday night.
The team will rest up before traveling to Cheyenne for a pair of cross-quandrant games next weekend. The Bolts will play Cheyenne East at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne Central at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
