The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls soccer teams both punched their tickets to state during this weekend’s Class 4A East regional tournament in Cheyenne.
The Bolts girls won their second consecutive regional title with a win over Sheridan in the championship game. The boys finished fourth after losing to Cheyenne Central in the third-place game.
Girls claim No. 1 seed
The Thunder Basin girls team’s 14-game win streak came dangerously close to ending against the Broncs in the title game Saturday afternoon. After going into overtime tied 1-1 with Sheridan, the Bolts and Broncs were both unable to find the back of the net in the 20 minutes of extra time. Cena Carlson scored the Bolts’ only regulation goal on a penalty kick in the second half.
The game went to a penalty shootout to determine the regional tournament champion and the No. 1 seed at next weekend’s state tournament. In the shootout, the No. 1-ranked Bolts were able to outlast the Broncs by a score of 5-3.
Carlson, Brooke Dunham, Caytlynn Garland, Sam Bonar and Alex Michael all converted shots against the Sheridan goaltender. Thunder Basin goaltender Kendra Michael made a clutch save down the stretch to clinch the shootout win.
The win pushed the Bolts to 15-0 on the season and gave them the East No. 1 seed at this weekend’s state tournament. Thunder Basin will face West No. 4 seed Kelly Walsh in the first round.
The Trojans are far from an easy matchup in the first round. Kelly Walsh went into the Class 4A West regional tournament undefeated with an 8-0-6 record before losing its first two games of the season to Rock Springs and Jackson.
The winner between Thunder Basin and Kelly Walsh will move on to play the winner of West No. 2 seed Natrona County and East No. 2 seed Cheyenne East in the state semifinals. The Bolts beat the Thunderbirds twice in the regulars season and didn’t see the Mustangs.
On the other side of the bracket, the defending state champions and West No. 1 seed Rock Springs will face East No. 4 seed Laramie in the first round. East No. 2 Sheridan will play West No. 3 seed Sheridan.
Thunder Basin finished as state runner-ups last year after a 2-0 loss to Rock Springs in the title game. The Bolts were a perfect 18-0 going into the championship game and ended the season with their only loss.
A majority of the team’s foundation returned this year and will look to win its second state title since the school opened in 2017. The Bolts won the championship game in 2019 and were state runner-ups last year and in 2018. The state tournament was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Thunder Basin will play Kelly Walsh at 11 a.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Central. The state championship game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cheyenne East.
Boys lock up No. 4 seed
The Thunder Basin boys have made the state tournament every year since the school opened. The Bolts finished as the state runner-up the last two seasons and won the consolation championship in the team’s first year in 2018.
The Bolts’ three-year streak of making the state tournament nearly came to an end at regionals but Thunder Basin was able to upset crosstown Campbell County in the first round. The Camels went into the regional tournament as the No. 4 and the Bolts were No. 5.
Thunder Basin beat Campbell County 1-0 in overtime Thursday in Cheyenne to end the Camels’ season. Only the top 4 teams in each conference make the state tournament making the first round of regionals a win-or-go-home contest.
Angel Ontiveros kicked a corner kick that was on track to go in the back of the net unassisted. A Camel defender knocked the ball out to save a goal but a penalty kick was issued for the hand-ball in the box.
Ontiveros stepped up for the penalty shot and sank it on the left side of the net to give the Bolts the 1-0 win.
Thunder Basin moved on to play No. 1 seed Laramie in the regional semifinals Friday and lost 2-0. The Plainsmen led 1-0 at halftime after scoring in the 29th minute on a penalty kick. Laramie scored once more in the second half to move onto the regional championship game.
The Bolts faced No. 2 seed Cheyenne Central on Saturday to play for third place in the tournament. The Indians and Bolts played to a scoreless tie in the first half but Central was able to net the game’s only goal in the 77th minute to take the 1-0 lead.
Central held onto the lead for the remaining 3 minutes to clinch the East No. 3 seed at state. The loss gave the Bolts the East No. 4 seed for next weekend’s state tournament.
Thunder Basin will start the tournament with a tough matchup against the defending state champions of Jackson. The Broncs won the Class 4A West regional title with a 4-0 win over Kelly Walsh on Saturday. Jackson beat Thunder Basin 2-1 in overtime during last year’s state championship game.
The winner between Jackson and Thunder Basin will move on to play the winner of East No. 2 seed Laramie and West No. 3 seed Rock Springs. On the other side of the bracket, East No. 1 seed Sheridan will play West No. 4 seed Star Valley and West No. 2 seed Kelly Walsh will play East No. 3 seed Cheyenne Central.
The Bolts will play Jackson at 4 p.m. Thursday at Cheyenne East. The Class 4A state championship game will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in Cheyenne.
