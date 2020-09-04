It looked like Rock Springs was going to test the Thunder Basin football team Friday night, after marching down the field and taking a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.
But the TBHS defense only allowed 32 yards on the next five drives and the offense took advantage of basically every opportunity. After the early deficit, the Bolts scored 31 unanswered points and rolled to the 41-21 win on the road.
The Bolts’ longest-lasting drive was the first one, as they marched 65 yards on 15 plays to take the 3-0 lead. Rock Springs answered right back with a 16-play drive to take the 7-3 lead two plays into the second quarter. But that sparked a big response from Thunder Basin.
The Bolts scored on five straight drives after falling behind. During three of those possessions, they scored in three plays or less with the defense giving the offense great starting possession.
Senior running back Jaxon Pikula got the ball rolling for TBHS. Two plays after Rock Springs’ opening touchdown, Pikula took a short pass and outran the defense for a 61-yard walk-in touchdown with 11:03 left in the second quarter.
Senior Dylan Catlin sparked the next drive for Thunder Basin with a diving 37-yard catch from quarterback Ryan Baker. That put the Bolts near the red zone and Hayden Lunberg busted through the defense five plays later for the 9-yard touchdown with 5:44 left in the half.
Thunder Basin went into halftime up 20-7, after Garner Gauthier knocked a 45-yard field goal attempt through the uprights with 51 seconds left. That was a career long kick for Gauthier.
The Bolts didn’t waste a bit of time finding their rhythm in the third quarter and the defense continued to put the offense in good positions. Thanks to a blocked punt by Dyse Shepherd and an interception by Michael Coleman during Rock Springs’ first two drives, the TBHS offense started on the Tigers’ 19 and 34-yard lines.
The first TBHS drive took three plays, capped by Lunberg scoring from 12 yards out for his second touchdown. The second was even quicker, as Baker hit Ty Myers for a 32-yard reception, before Pikula punched it in from two yards out to make it 34-7 with 6:14 left in the third quarter.
After 31 straight points from TBHS, Rock Springs actually clawed its way to within two scores at 34-21 with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter. But just like after the Tigers took the early lead, Pikula was ready with a response on the ensuing drive.
This time it was a 66-yard touchdown reception near the eight-minute mark, which pushed the lead to 41-21 and effectively took the wind out of Rock Springs’ sails.
Next week the Bolts will face off against Cheyenne South. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Thunder Basin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.