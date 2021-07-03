CCHS grad fights two-time Olympic champ on national TV

It would be easy to say Brittany Elkin hasn’t had an easy life.
A nasty finger poke once fractured Elkin’s eye socket and a knee to the face broke the palate in the roof of her mouth. She’s also broken her pelvic bone and had her forearm shattered in three places.
At one point, Elkin cut 32 pounds in three weeks.
She’s trained herself to somewhat enjoy her favorite type of pie — strawberry rhubarb from Perkin’s — over a trash can, where she can taste it before spitting it out to avoid gaining weight.
Despite the extremes she has gone to prepare for fights and during 12 years of competing as a professional MMA fighter, there was one thing Elkin had never done.
The 35-year-old 2004 Campbell County High School graduate had never fought on national television.
The journey
Elkin remembers painting the Camel sculpture in front of the school as a student at CCHS nearly two decades ago.
“Gillette, Wyoming, was where I started fighting,” Elkin said. “There used to be a gym called Iron Wolf, and a couple of locals ran an amazing gym and it gave me such a cool start.”
Eventually, she decided to try something more challenging and moved to Denver to take up professional MMA fighting.
“I went to Denver thinking I was hot s- — and I got my ass kicked,” said Elkin of the rude awakening that came with the move a decade ago ago. “I realized that I was getting my ass kicked because they would just get me on the ground. I was just like a child trying to hip bump them off of me.”
Elkin retired from MMA in 2019, but she didn’t give up fighting. For about half of her professional career, Elkin worked for a professional jiujitsu organization that toured the country. She worked up to 46 weekends a year helping put on fight nights across the United States.
Her primary responsibility was to inspect the ring at every event to ensure the fighters and the fans were safe. But every so often, her boss would put Elkin’s name on the fight card.
“I ended up going 19-9 on that stage,” Elkin said. “So 28 performances in five years, I guess I just got really comfortable doing that.”
Elkin was 3-6 in her professional MMA career when she retired. Her last fight was against Bobbi-Jo Dalziel and a loss after a Dalziel kick shattered Elkin’s forearm in three places in the first round.
“I broke everything,” Elkin said. “Worst of all, I broke my heart.”
She moved to Manhattan and found a job as an operations manager for an event center in Philadelphia.
During one of her shifts at the events center, Elkin received an unexpected call. The president of the Professional Fighters League wanted to know if she was free to fight former Olympian Claressa Shields on June 10.
It was April Fool’s Day, but the opportunity was no prank.
Fighting a champion
Shields, 26, needed an opponent, but despite never having fought MMA style, she was no pushover. She’s is a two-time Olympic boxing champion who won gold in the middleweight division in Japan in 2012 and again in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Shields became only the second woman to hold the championship title from all four major boxing organizations in 2019, according to Mlive.com. This year, she became the first boxer, male or female, to win world titles in three weight classes.
Now she was trying her talent in MMA, and offered an opportunity to get into the new sport with a seasoned competitor and pro like Elkin. And it would be broadcast nationally on ESPN.
Elkin didn’t need much time to consider the proposition.
“How many women have fought the best women in the world?” Elkin said. “How many women have truly fought the best women in the world? I’ve not only done that in MMA, but I’ve done it in jiujitsu as well.”
It wouldn’t be Elkin’s first time fighting a gold medalist. In 2018, she fought two-time Olympic winner and Professional Fighters League champion Kayla Harrison, who won gold in judo, a form of martial arts, in the same Olympic games as Shields.
Harrison also made her PFL debut against Elkin. Harrison won by submission with a successful arm-bar in the first round.
Elkin has always embraced the underdog role. Rather than letting it get to her head, she uses it as fuel when she steps into the cage.
“My entire career, I’ve been hired to be a tomato can and to make somebody look good,” Elkin said. “When they hired me, I knew what they hired me for because I’ve been down this road before. So the whole time I was saying, ‘I’m not going to be an easy fight.’”
Although she’s been away from her hometown for quite some time, Elkin said she still carries with her something she calls the “Gillette attitude” when it comes to fighting.
“I just say, ‘F- — you, f- — you and f- — you, too,” said Elkin who liberally sprinkles her conversations with words fit for an MMA gym.
A different lifestyle
Elkin trains about five hours a day to stay in fighting shape. While her ideal weight is 165 pounds, the highest weight class for most fighting organizations is either 145 or 155 pounds, Elkin said.
Elkin can comfortably shave off 15 pounds during a seven- or eight-week training camp leading up to a fight. That’s how she learned the pie-over-the-trash-can trick.
But she doesn’t always have that much time to prepare.
In 2017, Elkin took a contract for a fight against Amanda Bell at 145 pounds. The 5-foot-11 Elkin had three weeks to cut 32 pounds down from 177.
Elkin was fighting Bell in the Bellator 181 in Oklahoma. When she was called to weigh in, Elkin weighed 146.6 pounds.
The organizers gave her a second chance to make weight before the fight, but Elkin wasn’t sure if it was possible. She’d lost 11 pounds of water, so she had nothing left to cut.
“I don’t even think I had a soul anymore,” Elkin said. “I think I just gave up.”
Elkin’s coach gave her two options. She could either miss weight and deal with the backlash on social media, or she could weigh-in after a haircut and without any clothes on.
“I said, ‘Let’s f---- — do it,’” Elkin said. “I chopped my hair off on the scale and made weight and I didn’t get fined. I weighed-in at 146 flat for the fight.”
Making weight has always been part of the job when it comes MMA. The key for any fighter is to find a balance that works, Elkin said.
“Do I eat perfect? No. I just ate ice cream for breakfast today,” Elkin said. “I know when I’m being not good. But if you want these things in your life, you do have to acknowledge sacrifices.”
Figuring out a way to fight the best boxer in the world would require its own set of sacrifices for Elkin.
Sparring with greatness
Elkin signed a one-fight contract to fight Shields. She earned $10,000 for stepping on the scale and making the 155-pound weight and was promised another $10,000 if she managed to win.
Shields was signed to a multi-fight contract that paid her about $250,000 for her fight with Elkin, according to ringtv.com.
During the pre-fight press conferences, Shields was the center of attention because she was making her debut in the sport. That allowed Elkin to slide under the radar and keep a level head going into her first fight since 2019, which was another aspect of her “Gillette attitude” theory.
“I felt a lot of Gillette attitude in that fight,” Elkin said. “I’m a loser on paper, man. They basically hire me to make them look good. But the f---- — whole time I’m thinking, ‘I’m not going to be an easy fight for this b----.’”
Though she was born in Dickinson, North Dakota, Elkin spent most of her childhood in Gillette. From early in life, the “Gillette attitude” has always motivated her to not let anyone push her around in and out of the cage.
Pre-fight trash talk is always expected in MMA. As a 12-year veteran, Elkin is used to it. She knows none of it matters when the fighters step into the ring.
Elkin and Shields eventually met in the cage for the fight card’s main event. Years of training from both corners boiled down to a handful of five-minute rounds.
The world was waiting to see if the Olympic boxer could hang in an MMA ring. Elkin was all that stood in her way.
The PFL uses a metric called the fighter performance rating (FPR) to show fans which fighter won any given round. Data is collected by ringside spotters, according to sportsvideo.org.
Through the first two rounds of the PFL 4 main event, Elkin was outperforming the two-time Olympic champion.
In round one, Elkin had a 49 FPR compared to Shields’ 33. In round two, Elkin outscored Shields 46 to 38.
It started to look like Shields’ boxing skills weren’t translating to the MMA arena. In the entire match, the two fighters spent 8 minutes, 31 seconds on the ground compared to just 3:06 on their feet. The ground time definitely favored Elkin’s style.
But less than two minutes into the third round, the momentum turned. After landing a series of punches to Elkin’s head and upper body, the official called the match, causing Elkin to lose by technical knockout.
Television cameras followed Shields as she trotted across the stage and leapt onto the black fence to celebrate. One cameraman panned back to the center of the ring, focusing on Elkin as she lay on the mat in both pain and disbelief.
Her head throbbed and her upper body ached. But she got up and walked out of the ring.
Before she even made it to the locker room, Elkin was handed a $10,000 check for fighting the best female boxer in the world in her prime on national television.
She’d lost by TKO.
But losing to a historically great boxer on national television in prime time was the best fight of her life.
