The Campbell County High School boys soccer team split a pair of games on the road over the weekend, beating Cheyenne South 5-3 Friday night before falling to Laramie 3-2 in overtime Saturday afternoon.
Against South, Joel Varela earned a hat trick after scoring three goals for the Camels. Ever Leyva and Connor Hooks each scored one goal apiece. Leyva, Varela, Brandon Rodriquez and Corran Worthen each had one assist.
On Saturday, Campbell County and Laramie ended regulation in a 2-2 tie before the Plainsmen were able to score in the overtime period. Leyva scored both goals for the Camels, which were both assisted by Varela.
The Camels (1-2) will return to the field Thursday for a road game against Sheridan. Campbell County will play the Broncs at 6 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.