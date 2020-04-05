Unlike in the primary grades, the junior highs and high schools in Gillette will be learning almost completely online. The school district’s Adaptive Learning Plan, designed to educate students remotely, gets simpler in some ways as the grade level rises.
Almost all students in the county from grades 7-12 are already well-versed in Google Classroom and have used it during their usual school routines. That should make the transition go smoothly and also eliminate some of the need need to deliver hard copies and materials to students, Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer said.
At the junior high level, both Sage Valley and Twin Spruce will be working together based off a similar plan, Sage Valley Principal Terry Quinn said. He wants everything to be 90-95% online and said the schools “should be able to pull that off easy.”
“We’re gong to do our best to make sure everything is online, except for the ones that don’t have internet access,” Quinn said.
The junior high students’ daily schedules will be blocked out into three subjects per day, each an hour and a half long. But Quinn said the links to the subjects will be open all day starting Monday and students won’t be required to be logged in and working for those entire blocks of time.
“We are doing our best to make this as easy as possible,” Quinn said.
Sage Valley’s lessons, often pre-recorded videos, will be a little shorter than usual in-class lessons, because the teachers want “to make sure the students have time to get to each subject,” Quinn said. Each subject will be visited twice a week.
Participation and attendance during this remote learning period will be mandatory for grade level advancement and credit attainment. Quinn said he would like his students to turn in at least one piece of homework every day, but would prefer two or three.
“Students still have to earn grades to pass classes,” Eisenhauer said. “We’re hoping they’re motivated.”
Nearly all the work will be submitted online, but by different means. Students will be asked to do things like record themselves reading, submit a typed document or video themselves doing an exercise for P.E, Quinn said.
Every student that needs devices to access the online learning will get one and Quinn said that Sage Valley had enough iPads and Google Chromebooks for everyone in need. If a family had multiple students in it, the school did its best to provide multiple devices.
Just like at the elementary level, teachers had to make big changes to their lesson plan — both to cater to an online format and to pare lessons down to essential material to combat lost time.
“We’ve changed the entire forum on how they teach lessons,” Quinn said. “And not a single one has came forward and said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’”a
More than anything, Quinn said his teachers are just ready “to reconnect with these kids,” even if it is by unusual means. In an effort to establish personal communication with its special education students, Sage Valley will try to make a phone call every day to them.
High school
Not a lot changes as the Adaptive Learning Program moves to the high school level. Deputy Superintendant Kirby Eisenhauer said that more than 90% of students will be learning online.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools have used Google Chromebooks and Google Classroom for the past couple of years, which Eisenhauer thinks will make the transition to remote learning go smoothly.
“Students are already very familiar with how to navigate through (Google Classroom),” Eisenhauer said. “We don’t want to underestimate our students. They have more technical skills than we want to give them credit for.”
With so much of the learning being online, it “cuts down on the actual physical material” that the school district has to deliver to the county, Eisenhauer said. There will still be some paper-and-pencil material delivered, along with devices for students who may need them to do the online course work.
When the remote learning starts Monday, the first week “will be like the first week of school,” Eisenhauer said. Teachers will introduce the work, expectations and the whole process.
The daily schedule will be almost exactly like the junior high level, with hour and a half blocks, but Eisenhauer said that the biggest difference is all the elective classes. He added that teachers are coming up with creative means to teach subjects like art and shop.
As far as homework, Eisernhauer said the school district is taking it one day at a time to decide how much will be required each day. He said the district could “scale up” on the amount of homework turned in every day as the process continues.
For now, the district plans for students to provide three hours of learning per week for each subject.
