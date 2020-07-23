Twelve performances are finished at the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo and the lists for the short go round are set.
The finalists, who earned their spot by finishing inside the top 20 in their events, include two Campbell County contestants — Rozet's Ashlyn Goven and Gillette's Parker Manor.
Both of them had to sit and watch during the final few performances as their names slowly dropped down the overall standings.
Goven came out of the gates quickly Sunday morning and posted a time of 15.572 in the barrel racing, which was the fifth-fastest of the entire first go round. But after a run of 16.224 Tuesday night, she dropped all the way down to 18th in the overall standings.
Manor was in the same boat after posting a saddle bronc score of 66 points Sunday night, before getting bucked off during his second performance.
He dropped from 7th to 13th after the first four performances of the second go, as other contestants overtook his score. Then in the final two performances, he dropped all the way to 20th.
Even if Goven and Manor nearly dropped out of contention for the short go, they'll be competing against the top 20 in the nation Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Gillette's Tryce Jolovich and Hunter Hayden just missed out on the short go in boys cutting. Hayden made a push for the top 20, but finished 23rd and just one point away from qualifying.
Jolovich was in 18th place with two performances to go, but dropped to 31st in the final standings. Jordan Morman, a freshman pole bender from Gillette, came close too, but ended up in 25th in the final standings.
Like Hayden, Weston Mills made a late push for the short round Wednesday night. He was sitting in 58th place with a first run of 16.18 seconds, but he bounced back with a 11.7 in his second performance to move all the way up to 26th in the final standings.
Campbell County results (through first and second go)
- Ashlyn Goven: 12th overall in pole bending; First performance: 15.572 seconds/Second performance: 16.224 seconds
- Parker Manor: 20th place in saddle bronc; First performance: 66 points/Second performance: no points
- Hunter Hayden: 23rd in boys cutting; First performance: 141 points/Second performance: 140 points
- Jordan Morman: 25th in pole bending; First performance: 20.707 seconds/Second performance: 20.627
- Weston Mills: 26th in tie-down roping; First performance: 16.18 seconds/Second performance: 11.70 seconds
- Tryce Jolovich: 31st in boys cutting; First performance: 141 points/Second performance: 135 points
- Joseph Hayden: 48th in boys cutting, 127 points; second performance: 138 points
- Skyler Lubkeman: 55th in steer wrestling; First performance: No time/Second performance: 4.61 seconds
- Halle Hladky: 58th place in pole bending; First performance: 25.271 seconds/Second performance: 19.991 seconds
- Riggin Carter: 68th in reined cow horse; First performance: 251 points/Second performance: 239.5
- Raelee Caldwell: 117th in goat tying First performance: No time/Second performance: 8.89 seconds
- Coy Thar: First performance: No time in tie-down roping/Second performance: No time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.