The Post 42 American Legion baseball team mercy-ruled Rock Springs 10-0 in five innings during the first round of the Class AA state tournament Monday in Sheridan.
The Roughriders went into the tournament as the No. 2 seed while the Stallions were the No. 7 seed. Gillette swept Rock Springs 2-0 in the regular season and added one more win after scoring 10 runs in the final three innings of Monday's game to activate the 10-run mercy rule.
Sophomore Riley Schilling got the start for Gillette and earned the win with no runs allowed on four hits while striking out three in 4.1 innings of work. Schilling was pulled midway through the fifth to keep his pitch count below 60 and senior Colson Kluck recorded the final two outs in the inning.
After a quiet first two innings in which neither offense pushed across a run, Gillette broke through and scored three runs in the bottom of the third. Junior Cory Schilling drove in two with a single and freshman Mason Drube scored on a delayed steal to give the Roughriders a 3-0 lead.
Gillette scored four more runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-0 lead. Dominic Hecker scored on a wild pitch before Cory Schilling drove in two more on his second two-RBI single in the game. Senior Jason Fink drove in one the next play on an RBI single.
Eighth grader Seth Petersen collected the game-winning hit during his first state tournament game with the Roughriders. With the bases loaded and one out, the shortstop cleared the bases with a three-RBI triple to give Gillette the 10-run lead and end the game early.
Cory Schilling led the way offensively with four RBIs followed by Petersen with three and Fink with one. Gillette had five hits against Rock Springs but took advantage of five walks to come away with the win.
Gillette will move on to play No. 6 seed Jackson in the second round at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Sheridan. Jackson upset No. 3 seed Laramie 9-8 in extra innings during the first round Monday.
