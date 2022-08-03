The difference in Gillette's first game of this week's Northwest Regional Tournament came down to one play.
The Post 42 American Legion baseball team automatically qualified for the eight-team tournament as the host but started day one upset-minded against the Billings Royals. The Royals won the Montana state championship last weekend and matched up with the Wyoming runner-ups of Gillette in the first round.
Senior Jason Fink got the nod on the mound in what could be his last start in a Roughriders uniform. Fink did not disappoint in his farewell performance and held Billings to just three hits while throwing a complete game.
Gillette's momentum came unhinged in the second innings after Billings scored five runs to take a 5-0 lead. Four of Billings' five runs came on one play.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Billings cleared the bases after back-to-back throwing errors by Gillette scored all three base runners along with the batter. The four-run play gave Billings an early 5-0 lead which they were able to maintain the rest of the way.
The Roughriders had a handful of scoring chances and plated one run in the fourth with an RBI single from Fink but Billings was able to close the door defensively. Jaiden Turner earned the win for Billings with one run allowed (unearned) on two hits while striking out nine.
Fink ended the day with five runs allowed (one earned) on three hits while striking out five and walking four in seven innings of work.
The loss drops Gillette to the loser's bracket where the team will face Yakima Valley of Washington in an elimination game at noon Thursday. The Washington state champions lost 9-7 to Medford, Oregon, on Wednesday.
On the other side of the bracket, Cheyenne beat Eagle River, Alaska, 10-2. The defending American Legion World Series champions of Idaho Falls returned to regionals this year and beat Rocky Mountain of Colorado 4-3 on day one in extra innings.
Rocky Mountain and Eagle River will start the action on day two at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in an elimination game. Gillette will look to stay alive against Yakima Valley at noon.
Cheyenne will face off against Idaho Falls at 4 p.m. and Billings will play Medford in the nightcap at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
