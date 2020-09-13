The Campbell County High School volleyball team hit the road for a pair of matches Saturday.
It was a long day for the Camels, head coach Marcy Befus said.
"I knew it was going to be a tough day," Befus said. "Coming out of that five-set match with Thunder Basin (Thursday) and waking up at 5 a.m. for a 20-hour day, it take a toll."
First for the Camels was a matchup with Cheyenne South, which Campbell County handled easily with a 3-1 win.
CCHS won the first set 25-21 before losing the second set 25-18. The Camels went on to win the final two sets 25-15 and 25-12 to secure the win.
Following the win, Campbell County immediately hit the road again for Laramie, where they rematched Laramie in their home gym.
Laramie is ranked No. 1 in the state in the WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Volleyball Poll.
The Camels were swept by the Plainsmen 25-20, 25-15 and 25-12.
"It feels good to come away from Saturday with a split, but we just ran out of gas," Befus said. "There was nothing left against Laramie. That's fatigue.
"I'm glad we're able to play but I'm starting to wonder at what cost to the girls."
Saturday was the Camels second loss to Laramie this season and dropped them to 4-4 on the season.
Next for the Camels volleyball team is a home match versus Kelly Walsh at 6 p.m. Friday.
