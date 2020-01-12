The K2 Technologies Clash 5-on-5 soccer tournament brought hundreds players of all ages from a three-state region to Cam-plex for a two-day weekend of futsal competition Saturday and Sunday.
Futsal is like soccer, but played on a smaller court with a hard floor, smaller nets and fewer players.
The tournament, hosted by the Gillette Edge Soccer Club, is in its second year after the Campbell County Public Land Board invested in indoor sport court flooring at the Wyoming Center. The synthetic flooring means Gillette can host indoor sporting events like soccer, volleyball, softball and many other activities that need a playing surface.
Kevin Couch, a Campbell County Public Land Board member and coach with the Gillette Edge Soccer Club, said there was money set aside for buying equipment to augment the Wyoming Center when it was first built.
“There was capital that sat there ready to go, so it wasn’t like we had to go raise it,” Couch said. “We had to have a good reason to spend this kind of money.”
The Land Board signed off on buying 43,000 square feet of flooring because it would be used frequently and bring money into Gillette, Couch said.
“Obviously, it’s great for our soccer club, but the amount of money it brings into the community in terms of teams coming in, hotels, restaurants and everything like that, it pays for itself pretty quick,” tournament director Brian Hokanson said.
The athletic court material has more give than the base concrete floor in the Wyoming Center and makes Cam-plex more of a draw by being able to host large indoor sports tournaments and events.
The flooring will be used again Saturday when the second annual Cornhole and Indoor Softball Tournament comes to the Wyoming Center.
“It’s awesome to play on,” Hokanson said about the court. “It’s great for the kids to get the touches. When you’re playing futsal, it’s a fast game, obviously, on a fast course so the kids really work on their foot speed and their touches.”
The Wyoming Center at Cam-plex is a unique venue because of all of the advantages it offers over other arenas in the region, Hokanson said.
For one, Cam-plex can put out six futsal courts under the same roof at the same time. For other tournaments, teams might have to play at one arena and drive across town for their next game.
Cam-plex also offers a viewing area for fans above the action where everyone can see the six courts below. There also is space for concessions and other vendors in the lobby area.
Last year, Gillette Edge lost money on the tournament because it charged teams so little to sign up to encourage enough teams to sign up and establish the tournament.
Hokanson said the Gillette Edge charged about double this year, and the number of people (about 500) and teams remained about the same. They also have many sponsors to help with costs as well.
In the future, the Gillette Edge wants to grow the tournament to one of the major futsal tournaments in the region.
