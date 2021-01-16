The No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team earned a dominant win over the No. 4-ranked Cheyenne Central Indians on Friday afternoon, 71-48.
Thunder Basin improved to 6-1 on the season with the win while the Indians fell to 4-2.
Cheyenne Central was allowing just 34 points per game going into the contest, but the top-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings took a 31-22 lead into halftime. Thunder Basin’s lead only grew through the third quarter with the Bolts’ defense forcing 15 turnovers in the game.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was senior Gabby Drube with 23 points. Drube went into the game second in Class 4A in scoring with an average of 17.3 points per game.
Behind Drube in scoring was sophomore Joelie Spelts with 15 points, senior Kate Hladky with 10, senior Brady Deimling with nine and senior Sydney Solem with with eight.
The Bolts will play again Saturday at home, hosting No. 5-ranked Green River at 1 p.m.
