When Gillette College sophomore Skylar Patton hit a 3-point bucket with 2:28 left to play in the first quarter, she gave her team a 25-4 lead to begin the game against Laramie County Community College.
The Golden Eagles (18-10) never recovered, and the Pronghorns (25-3) took an 86-54 victory on Saturday at the Pronghorn Center.
“I thought we did a great job starting the game with great intensity,” Gillette College coach Liz Lewis said. “That’s something we’ve been struggling with. So I’m glad that we were able to get over that hump and be able to start games more aggressively and with more intensity.”
Patton led all Pronghorns with 24 points on 10-17 field goal shooting.
“She’s done an excellent job leading our team and stepping up her game,” Lewis said. “She was a very good floor leader tonight
Freshman Kobe King-Hawea was second on the team with 23 points, including 4-8 from three. King-Hawea also had seven assists and seven rebounds in the game.
Pronghorn sophomore Molly Coleman had seven blocks.
Lewis said that sophomore Brook Gumber took three charges in the last two games, and though she only had three points and played 10 minutes on Saturday, she made a difference.
“She’s been bringing that toughness defensively, and stepping up and taking charges, so she’s really been contributing in that way,” Lewis said.
The Golden Eagles were led by Ja’Kia Wells, who scored 12.
Gillette College shot 50% from the field while LCCC shot 21.9%.
The Pronghorns won the rebounding battle 53-38.
Gillette College faces No. 16 Casper College (24-3) in the next game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Casper.
Casper is the only collegiate team that Gillette has not defeated. Last game against the Generals, the Pronghorns lost in overtime 86-80. They lost to the Generals earlier in the season during the non-conference schedule 76-62.
Lewis is hoping that the third time’s the charm when her Pronghorns take the court in Casper.
“It’s going to be, as of right now, the biggest game of the year,” Lewis said. “So we will do everything to be ready for that.”
