Two years ago, Meghan Hanson was an overwhelmed sophomore at her first state cross-country meet.
Looking around, the Thunder Basin underclassmen saw every high school team in Wyoming preparing to run. The sheer size of the meet was intimidating, but nothing like the first race she and her teammates watched.
It was Sydney Thorvaldon’s first year in high school and Hanson had a front row view of the Rawlins star freshman winning the 3A girls race by more than two minutes. She would later become an All-American as a sophomore.
“First, I just remember watching Sydney Thorvaldson run and she set the course record,” Hanson said. “I was like, ‘Wait, what’s going on here?’ It was kind of intimidating because I was wondering, ‘Are they all that fast?’”
It was the helping hand of an upperclassmen named Shaelynn Klamm that calmed Hanson down before the biggest race of the season.
Klamm took time to talk strategy with her younger teammate, advising her about the course, the pace of the race and which runners to avoid running with.
“I was really scared. … But Shae just always gave me good advice,” Hanson said. “She’d tell me, ‘Don’t go out with these girls. They’ll go real fast at the beginning and you’ll get tired.’”
Now Hanson is a senior and Thunder Basin’s No. 1 runner. With her third and final state meet looming, she is trying to show the same leadership that Klamm showed her.
That has been a big responsibility, because Hanson is the lone upperclassmen on this year’s young Bolts varsity team. The runner who has benefited the most from Hanson’s example is a talented freshman named Brooke Dunham.
Dunham would characterize herself as a soccer player running cross-country to stay in shape. But just because it isn’t her top sport doesn’t mean there was ever a shortage of motivation.
She knew that Hanson was the team’s top runner from the first day of practice and immediately set her sights on closing the gap between the two of them.
“She was the fastest runner, so it was nice to have somebody to set a goal to stay with,” Dunham said. “The whole team always talks about, ‘We’re not racing against each other,’ but I like to try and stay with her. It’s kind of a goal”
Dunham finished 31 seconds behind Hanson at the annual time trials to start the season. Two months later, the freshman has more than halved the deficit to 15 seconds following the conference meet, and has even beaten Hanson in one race.
As the team’s top runners, they are always training side by side and Hanson has done a great job showing Dunham the ropes.
“I think it’s been great that Meghan has taken Brooke under her wing and just helped her,” TBHS coach Terri Hinkel said.
It took awhile for Dunham to get used to the distance of high school races. She was making steady progress, but Hinkel said her competitive nature made it tough for Dunham when she would finish outside the top 10.
But when that happened, Hanson was right there to throw an arm around her shoulder and share some kind words.
Hanson would also help put Dunham’s performances into perspective by pointing out that she wasn’t even running varsity back when she was a freshman, Hinkel said.
“If Brooke starts to feel down if she doesn’t do well, Meghan is right there. … She’s been a great leader for the freshmen,” Hinkel said.
Hanson and Dunham have become closer as the season has progressed. Along the way, a healthy level of competition has developed.
The two often joke beforehand about who is going to win the race, Hanson said. She gives Dunham all the advice she can prior to competition and encourages her during the race sometimes, but the two still want to beat each other.
Hanson has held her freshman teammate at bay for most of the season, but she doesn’t think that would be the case if they were closer in age.
“She’s pretty high up in the running in the state for a freshman,” Hanson said. “She’s definitely already a lot faster than I was (as a sophomore).”
Thunder Basin has struggled with the gap between its second and third runner this season, but Hanson and Dunham have been real bright spots at the top of the lineup. Last week at the 4A East Conference Championships, Hanson took third and Dunham was eighth.
The teammates are at very different points in their careers, but they’re aiming for the same thing to end the season.
Finishing top 10 at the state meet and competing in the Nike Cross Regional Meet has always been the goal for Hanson following a 16th-place finish last year. But now it has become Dunham’s target as well.
“Even today we were talking about it. If we place top 10, there’s a regional, national meet thing,” Hanson said. ”I was like, ‘How cool would it be if we both placed top 10 and got to go to (Nike Cross) together?’ So that’s kind of where we want to go.”
Hinkel thinks “it’s a great goal” and both have. Hanson is coming off maybe her best performance of the season at conference, but the state course may fit Dunham a little better.
Hanson is the superior runner when it comes to flat courses, Hinkel said, but Dunham is more suited to hills. And that’s exactly what they’ll have to contend with at Star Valley on Saturday at state — a lot of elevation change.
“If Meghan runs like she did last weekend, she could (place top 10),” Hinkel said. “And I truly believe that the state course is a good one for Brooke. … I’m telling them if one passes the other, you say, ‘Come with me, come with me.’”
Dunham’s competitive drive would’ve taken her a long way this year, but the help and wisdom of Hanson has extended that. Now they’re both trying to place in the top 10 at state so they can be teammates for one more race.
