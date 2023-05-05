Thunder Basin High School exploded offensively against Cheyenne South, scoring 45 runs across the team's two games on Friday.
Game 1
The Bolts got to work quickly against the Bison as Ella Partlow struck out the side on defense and the offense racked up 12 runs. The team had eight hits and four walks in the opening frame. Each batter had two at-bats in the inning.
Partlow continued to dominate in the circle, striking out two of three batters in both the second and third innings. The only hit allowed in the game came with one out in the fifth inning.
"This weekend I think we played our best defensively," coach Doug Cox said. "It's not always easy on senior night with emotions to come out. They came out and stomped them early and allowed some girls to move around and get some playing time they might not have normally gotten."
The Bolts added runs in the final three innings, with one in the second, three coming in the third and five in the fourth. The team had 21 runs from 20 hits. Nine batters earned a hit and five had multiple hits. Seniors Partlow and Caitline Kaul led the team with four each.
Game 2
The Bolts made quick work of the Bison in Game 2, only needing two innings to score 24 runs.
Allie Rodgers started at pitcher for the Bolts and didn't allow a hit in the two innings of play she had.
Offensively, the Bolts got plenty of hits to load the bases in the first inning. Emma Kimberling hit an inside-the-park home run that brought four runners home. By the time Cheyenne South could record a second out, the Bolts were up 13-0.
The Bison were able to score in the second off an error, but left the inning with a runner being ruled out for being outside the base path.
In the second inning, the Bolts continued to get almost every batter on the bases, taking a 22-1 lead before the second out of the inning. An RBI double from Danica Shawver brought home the final two runs of the inning for the Bolts.
The Bison managed two runs in the third, but it was too little, too late. The 21-run lead was enough to give the Bolts the win after three innings.
Thunder Basin's two wins put the team at 12-3 on the year. Against Laramie on Thursday and Cheyenne South on Friday, the Bolts scored 86 runs and allowed eight.
"I think we're at a really good space," Kimberling said. "We started off iffy in the beginning of the season, but we've hit our stride and I think we're going to keep doing that."
The Bolts will face a one-loss Cody at home on Tuesday.
