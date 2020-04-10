A complete shutdown wasn't anything high school athletes had ever contemplated before a month ago. Now the high schools schools in Gillette and Wright are planning a tribute to acknowledge those seniors who had the end of their prep careers abruptly cut off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Similar to efforts around the country, Thunder Basin, Campbell County and Wright high schools will be turning on the lights at their respected football stadiums Friday night in honor of their senior athletes who are missing out on their final seasons.
TBHS football coach Trent Pikula brought the idea to Associate Principal Mike Daniel this week after seeing other schools do the same thing on Twitter. The go-ahead was quickly given after some discussions with Campbell County School District Superintendent Alex Ayers and CCHS.
“The symbolization behind it was just because we’re not there doesn’t mean we’re not thinking about (the athletes),” Pikula said. “It’s kind of the light at the end of the tunnel.”
The schools will turn on the stadium lights on at 8:20 p.m. every Friday night for 20 minutes, but nobody will be allowed on the field. Students are encouraged to drive by the stadium, but not to group up in the parking lot, Daniel said. Social distancing is still a priority.
Nate King, a senior soccer player at CCHS, will be one of those who drives by Camels Stadium on Friday night and said he’ll honk as he drives by. But he didn’t plan on stopping.
“I do like that they’re doing something to help us get through this,” he said.
While Tuesday’s announcement by the Wyoming High School Activities Association to cancel all spring sports was a crushing blow, it was not surprising.
“When our coach told us that the season had been pushed back, I knew right then we probably wouldn’t have a season,” King said.
When the idea for turning on the stadium lights was being considered, Pikula tried to put himself in the shoes of the seniors.
He thought of Tyson Edwards, who worked so hard to overcome a torn ACL during football season to return for a run at a track and field title in the hurdles. He thought of Kezley Yeager, who had dreams of a state title in the 400-meter dash after taking second during indoor track.
Pikula admitted he’s not a huge soccer fan generally, but said he enjoys watching the Gillette soccer teams because “they’re both so good.”
“All those kids had their seasons taken away,” Pikula said. “I try to put myself in their position as a 16-, 17-, 18-year-old. That would just be devastating.”
Angela Youngs, a senior at Thunder Basin, was among those track standouts who won’t get into the blocks again. She had last season taken away from her as well after suffering a bad hip injury during indoor track season.
The journey back has been a long one. She still wasn’t able to run a race longer than 55 meters during this year’s indoor season because the turns were bad for her hip, but she ended up fighting her way into the finals in that race.
“Having the season canceled now that I’m healthy and excited to get back, it’s devastating,” Young said.
The gesture of turning the stadium lights on won’t bring the season back for Youngs or the other spring athletes, but it’s still appreciated.
“I think that the schools turning on the stadium lights for us really shows the kind of community we have,” Youngs said. “With our senior year not going the way any of us pictured, this shows how supportive Gillette is.”
Pikula, who also coaches track, said the “Be the Light” campaign was meant to provide an important piece of mind that may have been missing during these trying times.
“It’s hope,” he said. “That’s the one thing we can always have.”
