Camel junior Avery Gray throws a runner out at first base during a state tournament game against Cheyenne Central on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. She has committed to Montana State University Billings.
Campbell County High School junior and state-champion softball pitcher Avery Gray committed to Montana State University Billings on Feb. 21, according to her Twitter.
“I felt MSUB was the best fit for me, and it’s close to home and I wanted to stay close to home,” Gray said. “(The coaches) have been following me since freshman year. It felt like it’s the best fit for me.”
