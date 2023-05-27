From Sage Valley Junior High track coach Nate Cina’s first interaction with seventh grader Gracin Peak, Cina could see the potential the youngster had. As the runningbacks coach for Sage Valley, Cina worked closely with Peak, who played the position for the school.
“I told his dad a few times, I don’t know if I’ll ever see a kid that is like him as far as just naturally gifted,” Cina said.
After seeing what Peak could do on the gridiron, Cina convinced Peak to join the track and field team where he was also a coach. At first, the then-seventh grader wasn’t going to do it. Seeing some of his friends sign up and the push from Cina helped Peak make up his mind.
Peak almost immediately became one of the best in the state. As a seventh grader, Peak came close to breaking some of the records for the events he performed in. One year later, he was breaking them. Peak broke the school record in four events: the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash, the long jump and the triple jump.
Peak has the combination of work ethic and natural talent that coaches look for. As a junior high coach, Cina has seen his fair share of talented kids who haven’t quite developed the work ethic he would hope. They are 13- and 14-year-olds, after all. But Peak stands out in this regard. Not only does he have the natural skill but the drive to get better too.
Peak got to work breaking records early. This season was the first time he participated in the triple jump. He broke the school’s record on the second jump of his first meet.
It only went up from there. Peak broke all of his records early in the season. His goal for the rest of the meets was to break his own records.
The new triple jump record is two feet better than the previous record that held for 21 years. Peak improved the long jump record by a foot and five inches.
Peak’s 200-meter dash time of 24.34 seconds broke an almost 30-year long record. His 100-meter best topped the previous record that held for 15 years. This level of athlete hasn’t been seen at Sage Valley in a long time.
Daniel Peak, Gracin’s dad, grew up in Gillette. He has seen his fair share of talented athletes come from the city, including himself. Daniel went to college on a wrestling scholarship. He even went to school with a few of the people whose records Gracin broke.
As a dad, it has made the season that much sweeter. Daniel used to be Gracin’s football coach. Even when Gracin was young there was a distinct competitive nature to him. Daniel knows how much winning means to him, so to see him succeed to this level makes him a proud dad.
“Gillette has had a pedigree of great track and cross-country athletes for a lot of years,” Daniel said. “To see that he’s taking down records from some of those kids was pretty impressive, pretty jaw-dropping.”
At each event this season, Gracin continued to improve upon his own records. Peak reached the point where he isn’t just fast compared to Wyoming athletes his age, he’s among the top nationally. His triple jump record was 19th among eighth grade boys in the country on Athletic.net — a website that tracks middle and high school times and distances. His numbers are near what Cina was running as a collegiate athlete back in the day.
To be among the top in more than just the state but the country brings Peak a lot of pride.
“It feels pretty cool because (being in) small-town Gillette — it’s hard to think I can compete with kids from giant cities like Denver,” Peak said. “It’s kind of cool to think like yeah, I can.”
His athletic ability at the two sports complimented each other. His legs became more powerful, his leg drive stronger. Peak wasn’t just fast, he was forceful.
As he enters his high school career at Thunder Basin, Peak wants to continue to play both football and track. The challenge for him in his high school career will be to avoid peaking at the numbers he’s hitting right now.
Kids like Peak are rare, but they do come around. Cina has seen a few athletes here and there come through Sage Valley that are already ahead of their class athletically. Oftentimes, the rest of the kids catch up and those that were ahead of the curve fall behind.
Track used to be a supplemental sport to help with football for Peak. Now, it’s the sport he thinks he will continue to pursue even past high school. This sport is what he believes is his best shot at earning an athletic scholarship to college.
To earn a scholarship he hopes he can bring his record-breaking ways to the high school level.
