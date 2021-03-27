The Campbell County High School girls soccer team split its two games over the weekend, beating Cheyenne South 5-0 Friday night before falling to Laramie 1-0 in overtime Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Sydnee Streitz had her first career hat trick with three goals against the Bison. Ainsley Hokanson and Aubry Dewine each added one goal while freshman goaltender Onna Castellanos had three saves.
Against Laramie, the Camels were able to create multiple scoring opportunities but the Laramie defense wouldn't let Campbell County capitalize. After finishing regulation tied 0-0, Laramie scored the game-winning goal to leave the Camels with a 1-2 record on the season.
Castellanos, playing in her first season as a Camel, had 16 saves in an impressive showing against Laramie.
Campbell County will return to the field Thursday night for a conference game against Sheridan. The Camels will play the Broncs at 6 p.m. Thursday at CCHS.
