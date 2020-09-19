The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team traveled to Kelly Walsh and took down the Trojans in five sets during a rematch of last year's state championship.
It was a back and forth game for both teams as the Trojans started out with a 25-23 win in the first set. Thunder Basin answered back in the second set, winning 25-19.
Kelly Walsh took the lead back with a 25-22 win in the third set before the Bolts were able to force a tiebreaker by winning the fourth set 25-19.
Thunder Basin was able to stick it out against Kelly Walsh in the final set, winning 15-9 to walk away with the victory.
"It was highs and lows. I thought when push came to shove we played well," TBHS head coach Wenett Martin said. "We had too many errors on our side. It's definitely something we need to work on and get better at. We need to get healthy again."
The matchup was a clash of two of the best teams in the state with Thunder Basin coming in ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com Coaches and Media Volleyball Rankings while Kelly Walsh was ranked No. 3.
The Bolts were coming off a 3-0 sweep of Sheridan at home Friday. The Trojans also won in Gillette Friday, beating Campbell County 3-1.
"I think anytime you play someone in 4A it's going to be tough, Sheridan was tough and pushed us and Kelly Walsh did the same thing," Martin said. "We definitely have some things we need to get better at. We have a pretty young team.
"I just think as a whole we can get better. Ultimately that's what we're hoping for."
Thunder Basin improved to 3-0 in conference play with the pair of wins.
Next the Bolts will host Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.
